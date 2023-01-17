Male cyclist (30s) in serious condition following collision with lorry in Galway

The collision occurred at the Skerritt Roundabout on the Old Dublin Road in Renmore.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Galway today.

Shortly before 6pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a cyclist and an articulated lorry at the Skerritt Roundabout on the Old Dublin Road in Renmore.

The cyclist, a man aged in his mid 30s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Galway, where his condition is understood to be serious.

A technical examination of the scene by garda forensic collision investigators is underway. The road is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage, including motorists with dash cam footage, from the vicinity of Skerritt Roundabout at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway garda station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.