‘Make your voice heard’ – Jim Gavin appeals to Dubliners to engage with the Citizens' Assembly

Taoiseach Michéal Martin has formally launched the two new Citizens’ Assemblies on Biodiversity Loss and a Directly Elected Mayor for Dublin today.

The meeting was held virtually at Dublin Castle with the 99 members of the Biodiversity Loss Assembly and the 79 members of the Dublin Assembly joining the two chairs, Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin and Jim Gavin.

Mr Martin said he was “delighted” to have the opportunity to speak at the inaugural meeting.

“Once again, we are at an important moment in the political and democratic life of this country – and once again we are placing the people at the heart of the consideration of proposals which could have a significant impact on the way we live our lives,” he said.

“These two new Citizens’ Assemblies will provide a means by which everyday people, who normally don’t get the opportunity to be involved in policy development or legislative proposals, to make a very real and direct contribution to the State’s response to both Biodiversity Loss and the structure of Local Government in Dublin.

“Be assured that the Government, and the Houses of the Oireachtas, are listening and waiting to hear what everyone has to say.”

Jim Gavin said it was a “great honour” to have been appointed as chair of the Dublin Assembly and that he accepted the role “without hesitation”.

Mr Gavin said he wants Dublin to take its place amongst the “great cities of the world, renowned for its quality of life.”

“Its sustainable environment, its cultural and economic vibrancy, its diversity. I want to see the city of the three castles tower to its historic best, a landmark for excellence, inclusion, innovation and community,” he said.

“Like all cities Dublin faces major challenges ranging from housing, to transport, to infrastructure, to sustainability and lots more. These are challenges that affect the daily lives of all Dubliners.

“And the members of the Dublin Assembly have a unique opportunity to listen to all the challenges and opportunities and make recommendations to the Oireachtas on how we can make Dublin an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Mr Gavin said the assembly will “embrace all formats and all platforms” and that the most important thing is that “we get to hear what you have to say”.

“But I want also to appeal to all people living in Dublin and ask them to engage in our work.

"There is no wrong door into this Citizens' Assembly – you can of course make a traditional written submission on the website and come in the front door, but the people of Dublin and beyond are welcome to come in the back door, through the windows, the skylight or even down the chimney to make your voice heard.”

At the conclusion of today’s meetings both assemblies met privately to discuss the work programme for each that will run in parallel through the course of the year.

They will then produce a series of recommendations that will be sent for consideration to the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Dr Ní Shúilleabháin said biodiversity loss is a “major” global issue and it is a problem that is “damaging the planet that affects us all”.

“From the health of the soil to the quality of the food we eat, from the populations of flora and fauna around us, to the cleanliness of the water we drink,” she said.

“Curbing biodiversity loss and regenerating our country is an enormous challenge, but one that I believe we can make a difference on. Indeed, Ireland can be a global leader in this space.”

The first meeting of the Dublin Assembly will take place on Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1 at the Grand Hotel, Malahide, with the first meeting of the Biodiversity Assembly scheduled for May 14.