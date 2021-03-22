Majority of self-catering operators to open this summer despite slow vaccination programme

THE OVERWHELMING majority of Irish self-catering operators plan to open for business this summer despite the Covid-19 pandemic and Ireland's slower-than-expected vaccination programme.

A survey of Irish Self Catering Federation (ISCF) members also revealed three-in-four still had availability for summer bookings, despite repeated warnings from Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that Irish families should only plan for domestic holidays this year.

The ISCF survey was released as the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) expressed alarm at the slow rate of hotel and guesthouse bookings for the critical summer season.

Some hotels have reported booking levels of just 22pc for July and 20pc for August despite Government warnings that only Irish holidays should be planned for.

ISCF chairperson Máire Ní Mhurchú said 100pc of their members were aware of strict Covid-19 safety guidelines and many will have availability coming on stream over the summer due to the cancellation of foreign bookings.

Their survey revealed 97pc of members intended to open their properties for the summer season, 76pc said they still have availability for June-August and almost all confirmed they were offering flexible cancellation terms in light of the Covid-19 situation.

However, bookings were uneven across the sector, with coastal counties benefiting most to date from the demand for domestic summer holidays.

Coastal properties are already 85pc to 90pc booked for July and August.

Of those operators with availability for May-September, 45pc had properties in coastal areas, 67pc were in rural locations and only 13pc were left in lakeshore destinations.

While counties such as Cork, Kerry, Galway, Clare, Mayo, Waterford and Wexford have experienced strong booking demand on the domestic market, there has been a lag in bookings for urban areas such as Dublin.

The ISCF boss said it was vital that holidaymakers not be deterred by online booking information - and take the time to contact property operators directly to assess the situation.

"Self-catering is undoubtedly the most 'in demand' type of holiday accommodation in 2021," she said.

"Coastal regions are already 85- 90pc booked for July and August but after that there is a lot of availability in the midlands and away from the coast."

Key additional availability is expected to for the Irish market from late April and into May as overseas travel agents (OTAs) begin to release long-term booked properties due to European travel restrictions and the inability of foreign holidaymakers to reach Ireland without delays or possible quarantine.

The ISCF boss also said it was critical the industry be given clarity on Government plans for the domestic tourism season and whether operators will have normal season dates.

"We have put in a question to Government on a re-opening date for the self-catering sector. If it is allowed to reopen in May or early June there is a lot of availability for those dates," she said.

Online Editors