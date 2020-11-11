Majority of people are worried about being targeted by fraudsters when they shop online, new survey shows

A MAJORITY of people are worried about being targeted by online fraudsters.

The new research from Bank of Ireland shows that more than half of consumers indicated they have received a fraudulent email, text message or calls claiming to be from their bank in the past.

It comes after hundreds of the bank’s customers were the victims of a mobile phone text scam this summer.

Large numbers of people feel more exposed to online fraud due to Covid-19 and the need to be online due to the Level 5 restrictions that have closed some shops, according to Red-C research of 1,000 people commissioned by Bank of Ireland.

Read More

The research also shows that six in 10 are concerned about being the victims of online scams.

Over half admit to spending more time shopping online since the onset of the pandemic.

Far more young people are shopping online. Two thirds of 18 to 34 year olds say they are spending more time shopping online.

Earlier this week online money app Revolut said online spending had overtaken expenditure in physical shops for the first time in this country.

The Bank of Ireland survey found that almost six in ten respondents intend to shop more online this Christmas compared to last year.

Nine in ten consumers are now banking or shopping online.

The bank has launched a public awareness campaign on fraud fronted by TV personality Baz Ashmawy.

Last summer Bank of Ireland was forced to agree to reimburse customers hit by a cyber fraud that dropped fake texts into genuine interactions between the bank and account holders.

The fraud involved the customer being asked to follow a link to a false Bank of Ireland website to order a new bank card.

It is through this process that the customer is asked to return the old card by post and also submit their card number, PIN and phone number.

The scam cost the bank close to €1m. In the wake of the scam, Bank of Ireland promised to launch an information campaign.

Chief executive of retail in Bank of Ireland Gavin Kelly said: “Due to Covid-19 we’re all spending a lot more time online – for work, keeping in touch with people, and shopping – which means we are more susceptible to fraud.

“As we head towards the Christmas period, at Bank of Ireland we are ramping up our efforts to remind people to remain vigilant, particularly when online.”

This week gardaí shopping scams cost average losses of €2,300 per incident. In the first 10 months of this year close to 500 shopping frauds have been reported to gardaí.

Chief superintendent Pat Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said: “Whether you are going shopping online for the first time, or continuously shop, online be careful."

He said people should research what they are you buying, and ask themselves if the good is cheap, why is it cheap.

Read More

Online Editors