Major Halloween to Christmas road safety crackdown as gardaí attempt to reduce spiral in road traffic fatalities

A major road safety crackdown will run from Halloween until Christmas as gardaí attempt to reduce the alarming spiral in road traffic fatalities.

Ireland is on course to record a 12pc hike in road deaths this year.

A total of 118 people have died on Irish roads so far in 2022 with major concern over the number of motorcyclists and cyclists who have lost their lives which, when combined, equates to one-in-five of all deaths.

There is also major concern over the number of people dying in single occupant, single vehicle collisions.

Road Safety Authority (RSA) officials and Garda chiefs are to liaise over a series of crackdowns and safety campaigns to reduce the number of collisions resulting in fatalities and serious injuries.

These will operate from the build-up to Halloween through to the New Year - and will target speeding as well as drink and drug driving.

Motorists have been told to expect an increase in the number of traffic and speed checkpoints.

Safety crackdowns over the summer have managed to reduce the increase in fatalities from 17pc to 12pc over 2021 levels.

That represents a near 12pc-plus increase in the number of fatalities compared to 2021.

While it is a reduction on the rate of increase from earlier this year, the 12pc hike is a matter of great concern for road safety officials.

The 118 deaths include 50 drivers, 18 passengers, 22 pedestrians, 21 motorcyclists, one pillion passenger, five pedal cyclists, and one e-scooter driver/passenger.

RSA officials and gardaí expressed particular concern at the high number of fatalities involving motorcyclists - with almost one-in-six deaths this year involving bikers.

Junior Transport Minister Hildegard Naughton warned the Government was now spending €1m a day to support safe travel on Irish roads.

She urged motorists to heed the Garda and RSA safety message - to slow down and never use drugs or alcohol when behind the wheel.

"The increase in road deaths this year is deeply concerning.

"We must all take action to reverse this trend by taking greater care when using the road," she said.

"As drivers, we all have a responsibility to slow down, to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, never to use our phones or drive while tired, and always to ensure that everyone in our vehicle wears their seatbelt."

Garda traffic chiefs have vowed to maintain their focus on excessive speeding which has been found to be a contributory factor in 40pc of fatal road traffic incidents in Ireland.

Several counties have also suffered from a spate in crashes with multiple fatalities.

Donegal reported 34 serious road traffic accidents in the space of just one week in August with over 50 people being involved.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, who is charged with roads policing, has repeatedly urged motorists to heed the safety advice.

"Any road death is one too many and we will continue to work together with our partners in road safety to reduce road deaths," she said.

Road Safety Authority (RSA) Chairperson Liz O'Donnell warned that far too many people were dying on Irish roads.

"Unfortunately, people are disregarding the rules and the penalties must be meaningful to ensure compliance," she said.

"Too many people are being killed and seriously injured - we must act to save lives."

"Ireland's road safety strategy runs from 2021 to 2030 and has a core aim of reducing deaths and serious injuries by 50pc over the next decade."

"We need to transform our approach to road safety in Ireland."

The Government is currently reviewing fixed penalty charges for specific road safety offences in a bid to target the issues which are contributing to the increasing number of deaths and serious injuries.