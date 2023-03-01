Major emergency declared as fire forces evacuation of Wexford hospital

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was shocked by the blaze.

More than 200 patients are being evacuated from a Wexford hospital after a major fire broke out in part of the building.

Wexford General Hospital has been closed after emergency services attended the scene to deal with the incident.

Irish police said the fire service was notified shortly before 4pm and a major emergency was declared later.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pledged that the government would do whatever was required in the aftermath of the incident.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The fire is now under control.

“The Wexford Fire Service will have a presence at the hospital overnight as a precaution.

“There is significant water damage to the hospital.

“As a result, a full evacuation of WGH is currently under way.

“No injuries or accidents to patients or staff have been reported.

“Over 200 patients are being transferred to a number of different hospitals.

“The National Ambulance Service are working with the Hospital to treat patients and transport them to hospitals in Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin.

“The hospital is coordinating with the relevant authorities regarding finding the location, cause of the fire and assessing the full damage.

“We would ask the public not to come to the hospital and to stay away from the area.

“Anyone requiring Emergency Care in the Wexford region should attend their closest alternative Accident and Emergency service.”

A helpline for patient’s families is to be set up as soon as possible to deal with queries.

Images posted to social media on Wednesday afternoon showed smoke billowing from the building.

Images also showed a fire service cherrypicker being used to dampen down the blaze from above.

People have been advised to avoid the area if possible, and those living in the area have been told to close their doors and windows.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told of his shock following the fire at a hospital in Wexford

Mr Varadkar spoke of his shock over the fire and paid tribute to the emergency services.

He said: “This terrible incident strikes to the heart of the community in Wexford and the broader region.

“Fire crews and other emergency personnel have been fighting this major emergency for many hours. We pay tribute to their dedication and heroism.

“Our thoughts are also with the hundreds of patients who have had to be evacuated from the hospital, as well as their families, and the staff and management dealing with this unprecedented situation.

“I will be receiving an update on the situation on Thursday.

“The Government will do whatever is required in the aftermath of this emergency.”

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group said in a statement to the PA news agency: “Wexford General Hospital can confirm there was a fire in the hospital today.

“The hospital is co-ordinating with the relevant authorities.”

The Dail was told by the junior justice minister that parts of the building had been evacuated.

“There’s a significant fire I think has broken out in Wexford General Hospital,” Wexford TD James Browne said.

“Our thoughts are with everybody there in the hospital and hopefully there’s no injuries. But I know I think parts of the hospital have been evacuated and the Gardai have asked people to stay away.”

Wexford County Council tweeted: “Due to a fire incident in Wexford General Hospital we ask that everyone avoid the area.

“Anyone living in close proximity, close windows and doors and turn off all air ventilation.”

George Lawlor, cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, told RTE the fire was “substantial” but there appeared to be no danger to patients or staff.

He said: “It’s still ongoing, however from what I believe from the Deputy Chief Fire Officer the source of the fire is under control and they’re fighting back some of the smoke.

“The impact on the hospital is unknown yet as to what services will be affected but as a precaution a number of wards are being evacuated.”