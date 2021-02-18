Mairead McGuinness says Ireland should get 2.2m Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Ireland should receive 2.2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine according to Ireland’s EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness.

Ms McGuiness said the Commission is hopeful that the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine will be approved for use in the trading bloc, adding that in total 200 million doses have been ordered for member states.

On top of that, she added that 300 million new vaccines from Moderna have also been ordered. As such, many EU states will have an excess of vaccinations. She told RTÉ’s Today with Philip Boucher Hayes programme that this was good as it will allow the EU to give vaccines globally instead of “just vaccinating ourselves”.

Read More

Commenting on the slow rollout of the vaccine so far, Ms McGuinness said that everyone wants things to happen faster, but she noted the progress that the EU has already achieved.

In Ireland, vaccinations of those over the age of 85 began this week, with the focus primarily being on frontline healthcare workers and those in residential care in January. HSE figures reveal that 66 people were vaccinated by GPs on Monday.

Ms McGuiness said that the commission had agreed on their approach to vaccines, and that while there was a possibility for emergency authorisation of vaccines, it was not used as people may have wondered why the EU Commission was rushing ahead.

For now though, she is hopeful that the EU will meet its vaccination targets, and that the next two months will showcase the work put in by the bloc.

“The President of the Commission has been steadfast in saying there are difficulties now, and there will continue to be bumps on the road and rolling out production, making sure we get access, but when we look back maybe in a month or two, we will see the fruits of that work,” she said.

In addition, Ms McGuiness said that payment negotiations should also be taken into account when discussing the vaccination rollout.

"The commission worked closely with the member states and the member states were fully involved in all of the negotiations with the companies we would work with and also on the civil liability issue,” she said.

"So we took a different decision and in my view, I would rather look in the round as to what would happen within two months.”

What’s more, the public health expertise that the EU has built up over the last few months will serve it in the future, Ms McGuinness said.

“The European Union doesn't normally have public health competencies. We have now, because we've decided that if you didn't do this work together, there will be serious consequences. So a lot of the structures are actually being built as we travel on this journey,” she said.

Finally, she again reiterated that the Commission would like a faster roll-out, but that is dependent on supply chains. Had the EU decided not to coordinated the vaccine campaign for all member states, she said it could have been a battle between bigger and smaller member states.

“It would have been then, in my view, the big versus the small, so those who have deep pockets would work to get all of the vaccines and look after their population which is the normal instinct,” she said.

“But if we do it at the EU level we can give access to vaccines across the member states.”

Read More





Irish Independent