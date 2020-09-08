Mairead McGuinness announced as Ireland's new European Commissioner

FINE Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness is to be Ireland’s next European Commissioner.

Ms McGuinness is to be EU Financial Services Commissioner and will also have responsibility for capital markets.

The long-serving MEP beat former European Investment Bank Vice President Andrew McDowell following interviews carried out by European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on Monday.

Ms McGuinness succeeds Phil Hogan who resigned as EU Trade Commissioner over the golfgate controversy.

Mr Hogan resigned following controversy over his movements while in Ireland last month and his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden, Co Galway.

Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis will assume responsibility for the trade portfolio.

Ms McGuinness is to take on financial services, financial stability and capital markets union.

Speaking from Brussels, McGuinness told Independent.ie: " I want to thank President von der Leyen for the trust she is placing in me.

"The focus now is on the next steps in the European Parliament and Council.

"The financial services portfolio cuts across all policy areas. It is fundamental to European citizens, businesses, SMEs, and how the EU recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic. The EU Green Deal will require sustainable finance to drive actions across all sectors of the economy.

"As an MEP for 16 years, I have seen at first-hand how the EU is a positive force for change. I have worked to strengthen cooperation between the EU institutions and to bring them closer to people."

"I want to thank An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan for putting my name forward with Andrew McDowell, a person for whom I have great respect.

"I will now focus on preparing for the European Parliament hearing and will not be making any further comment.”

A Fine Gael MEP for the Midlands-North-West constituency and first vice-president of the European Parliament, Ms McGuinness is now in her fourth term in Brussels and Strasbourg. She was first elected in 2004 for the now-abolished Ireland East constituency.

The former RTÉ presenter is one of the most highly regarded and respected Irish representatives in Brussels and serves on a number of committees including agriculture and rural development; environment; and constitutional affairs, which has responsibility for the Brexit process. The Louth-native has been a prominent Irish voice in the UK and international media during the Brexit saga.

Ms McGuinness went viral at the end of January when she told a flag-waving Nigel Farage and his fellow Brexit Party MEPs to "sit down, resume your seats, put your flags away, you're leaving".

As a former journalist, her CV includes stints as a researcher on The Late Late Show and a presenter on RTÉ's Ear to the Ground. She also worked with the Irish Farmers' Journal and as editor of the Irish Independent's farming supplement.

She famously clashed with veteran Fine Gael MEP and party colleague Avril Doyle when she first ran for the European Parliament 16 years ago. While both were elected, Ms McGuinness topped the poll, winning one in every four votes cast in the 2004 European elections.

She was less successful in a Dáil bid in the Louth constituency in 2007 and also had an ill-fated tilt at the presidency in 2011 when she lost out on the Fine Gael nomination to Gay Mitchell. She failed in a bid to become European Parliament president in 2016 but was elected first vice-president a month later.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin congratulated Ms McGuinness on her appointment.

“It’s a great day for her and her family,” he said.

“I’ve no doubt whatsoever that she will serve with distinction and will play a key role in the work of the Commission,” he tweeted.

