Madeleine McCann: DNA results reveal identity of Polish woman claiming to be missing British girl

Julia Wendell, who also goes by Julia Faustyna or Julia Wandelt, caused a stir online after saying she could be Madeleine due to similarities in their appearances.

A Polish woman who made headlines earlier this year by claiming to be Madeleine McCann, is not the missing British girl, DNA results have revealed.

Julia Wendell, who also goes by Julia Faustyna or Julia Wandelt, caused a stir online after saying she could be Madeleine, who disappeared from Praia da Luz in 2007, due to similarities in their appearances.

The 21-year-old took a DNA test to find out if she is related to Kate and Gerry McCann and, after weeks of waiting, the results are finally in.

The test results have now officially confirmed that she is not the missing British girl and is in fact from Poland with some Lithuanian and Romanian heritage.

“She is absolutely 100pc from Poland,” Dr Fia Johansson, an “award-winning psychic medium” and private investigator who has been helping Julia quest to find out her true identity, said.

“She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian but the test results show she is Polish”.

Dr Johansson said that while the results are disappointing, Julia’s efforts have helped move the Madeleine McCann investigation in the UK and Portugal forward.

“At least Julia got the investigators to move on the McCann case – she made things happen,” she told RadarOnline.

Julia recently appeared on US chat show Dr Phil to explain why she believed she could be Madeleine.

Accompanied by Dr Johansson, she spoke about not remembering her early childhood as she showed photos of herself as a youngster to back up her claims.

She added that she no longer wants contact with her parents in Poland, no matter the outcome of the DNA test.

Julia was also read a statement from her family, who said they are “devastated” by her actions, while on the show.

“Julia also has these photos, because she took them from the family home with the birth certificate, as well as numerous hospital discharges,” the statement, which was released online in February, read.

"We always tried to understand all situations that happened with Julia. Numerous therapies, medicines, psychologists and psychiatrists - Julia had it all guaranteed. She wasn't left alone.”

It continued: “Threats to our address from Julia, her lies and manipulations, activity on the internet. We've seen it all and we've tried to prevent it, to explain, we've asked her to stop.

“Julia once wanted to be a singer, a model. She always wanted to be popular. What's happening now (is) she got one million followers.

“We're afraid Julia will carry the inevitable. The internet won't forget, and it's obvious that Julia isn't Maddie. We are devastated at this current situation.”