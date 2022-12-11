‘Mad lucky’ Colin Farrell felt sympathy for Brendan Gleeson’s character in The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell has said he felt a deep sense of “sympathy” for Brendan Gleeson’s character in their most recent hit film.

Farrell sat down to discuss the The Banshees of Inisherin, the power of being at home and his sobriety with fellow Hollywood heavyweight Jamie Lee Curtis for US outlet Variety.

The Dubliner has spoken openly over the years about his battles with alcohol and drug addiction, but nowadays he said he feels “mad lucky”.

Farrell has lived in Los Angeles for almost 17 years, and while he has made his life there, he admits Ireland will always be “home”.

“L.A. means more to me than I thought this city ever would. But when I go home, it makes sense to me in a way that no other place would have the business making sense to me. If I’m in Los Angeles and I say, “I’m going home,” I drop it about two octaves. That place is deeper in me,” he said.

Curtis, who starred in this year’s hit release Everything Everywhere All at Once, was extremely complementary about Martin McDonagh’s Banshees and Farrell’s performance as the wounded ‘Pádraic’, saying: “The movie is so much about Ireland. It’s such an Irish movie. It’s so deep and exquisite.”

“The film was about two friends falling out. Literally one lad saying to another lad, “I don’t want to be your friend anymore.” Today’s culture, you don’t bother sending a text — I believe the kids call it “ghosting” — you just cut the person out. Hard to do that on an island where there’s one pub and one church,” Farrell said.

“I understood my character, Pádraic, and where he’s coming from. But I felt such a deep sympathy for the struggle of Brendan’s character and for the lengths that he had to go to find this peace, this solitude, so that he could reckon with his own mortality.”

Curtis, the daughter of Hollywood actor Tony Curtis, also fought to overcome alcohol and drug addiction and said her sobriety and determination to stop “what has been a generational issue in my biological family” will be part of her “legacy”.

Farrell said he had a “suspicion” before he was sober of how “painful life could be”.

“But I had no ability to hold that without being self-destructive and without living in it. I don’t live in that now. I feel these things that we’re talking about, at times. And I consider life greatly at times. And other times, I’m as frivolous as I was when I was 6 years old on a good day,” he added.

Both actors drew parallels between The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, with Curtis saying they are both about the “human condition”.

“And here we are, sitting in velvet chairs in a fake midcentury coffee lounge somewhere talking to each to each other. And there are actors hustling out on Hollywood Boulevard, very near here, just trying to get a gig,” she said.

“I’m unemployed today. I like to tell people I’m a freelance actor, which means I’m an unemployed actor.”

Last year Farrell appeared as the ‘Penguin’ opposite Robert Pattinson The Batman, and while he said he hopes to reprise the role for television in “February or March… So I’ll be employed”, if someone says they have a script he always responds “I’m around”.

While Farrell said he does not like to talk “too much” about the acting process, he does use music to help him find the right mood for specific projects. For the Banshees he stumbled upon a piece by Irish composer Patrick Cassidy.

“There’s the acceptance of sadness — not just the presence of sadness, not the acknowledgement of sadness, but the acceptance of it as a part of our life. I listened to that quite a bit. But sometimes you listen to something so much, you can feel it begin to lose its voice inside. So you have to stop,” he said.

For his part, Farrell said his love art and the way it thrives in every day life forms part of his legacy.

“But as quaint as it is, life is the great art, isn’t it? I love my children with an artist’s heart — a heart that’s open, that’s not afraid of its pain, that aspires to reach for joy — not with a clenched fist, not with white knuckles, but with an open hand. Nobody gets to say to somebody else what is and isn’t art. Some critics do, and that’s their path. Good luck to them. But art is everywhere,” Farrell said.

“Aren’t we lucky,” Curtis responded. “Mad lucky,” Farrell answered.

"Life is very ridiculous. I don’t know why or how I’m on the right side, so far, of wrong. The world is so unfair and imperfect. I don’t know why we’ve gotten to where we are. But some of the ridiculousness in the world is joyful,” Farrell said.

"By the way, if you’re going to write a book, that’s the title. “The Right Side of Wrong," Curtis added.