Machine Gun Kelly to perform in Dublin later this year

Conor McGregor and American rapper Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards last year

American rapper Machine Gun Kelly will perform in Dublin this year as part of his international Mainstream Sellout Tour.

The star will play Dublin’s 3Arena on October 9 and he will be joined by special guests Iann Dior and 44phantom for the gig. This will be Kelly’s first arena tour.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has amassed over 15.5 billion streams online and sold over 10 million albums to date.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg of the tour kicks off in June at Moody Center in Austin, making stops in Miami, Boston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Cleveland in August.

The 15-stop European leg kicks off on September 16 at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, making stops in Berlin, Paris, London and more before wrapping up in Amsterdam in October.

Machine Gun Kelly apparently had a scuffle with Conor McGregor on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards last year.

McGregor dubbed Kelly a “little vanilla boy rapper” after the pair squared off at the Barclays Centre in New York as their respective partners, Dee Devlin and Megan Fox watched on.

Pictures from the awards in September last year appeared to show McGregor (33) and Machine Gun Kelly (31) being kept apart by security.

Read More

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, McGregor said “nothing” happened.

“Absolutely nothing. I don’t know. He showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy,” he said.

“Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean.”

The rapper is engaged to American actress Megan Fox. The Transformers actress said the couple had "walked through hell together" as she shared the news online in January.

Posting on his Instagram account at the time, Kelly showed a close-up of the ring he had designed by British jeweller Stephen Webster for the occasion.

“Yes, in this life and every life. Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he wrote.

“I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022.”

The Hollywood actress was previously married to 90210 star Brian Austin Green, with whom she has three children.