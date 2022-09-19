A collision on the M6 has seen long tailbacks along the motorway this Monday afternoon.

The M6 has been closed to westbound at Moate (J7) and is closed to both westbound and eastbound traffic from Moate (J6) to Tullamore (J5) this afternoon after emergency services were alerted to the collision shortly before 11am this morning.

The road is completely closed for traffic travelling between Kilbeggan and Moate with diversions in place and road users are advised to check in with TII traffic updates for advice on alternative routes.

Read More

It is not yet clear if there are any injuries from the collision this afternoon.

Gardaí confirmed they are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the M6 motorway.

“The M6 eastbound is currently closed between Junction 6 (Moate) and Junction 5 (Kilbeggan) due to the collision.

No further details are available at this time,” a spokesperson said.

More as we get it…