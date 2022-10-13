| 14.4°C Dublin

M50 traffic: Motorists warned of delays following two separate crashes near Lucan and Tallaght

Motorists travelling on the M50 have been warned to expect delays following two separate collisions this evening.

A collision has occurred northbound between Junction 9 near Red Cow and junction 7 near Lucan.

The hard shoulder is currently affected.

A second collision has taken place on the M50 northbound at Junction 11 Tallaght and Junction 10 Ballymount. The left lane is currently blocked. Emergency services are on route and motorists have been urged to drive with caution when approaching the area.


