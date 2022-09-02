M50 traffic chaos: Six-vehicle road collision on motorway, three people hospitalised ‘as a precaution’

Three people were hospitalised following a six vehicle road traffic collision on the M50 which is causing delays for motorists this evening.
The incident took place at junction 9 Red Cow during rush hour traffic, and fire brigade and ambulances were soon at the scene.
"Three people were taken to Tallaght University Hospital as a precaution. The road remains open,” a garda spokesperson said.
Images from traffic cameras show very heavy traffic in the area.
“The hard shoulder and auxiliary lane are affected with severe delays on approach,” a spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said.
However, all lanes have now reopened southbound between Junction 7 Lucan and Junction 9 Red Cow following the earlier collision.
"Traffic remains heavy on approach," said the M50 Twitter account.
A Garda spokesperson confirmed that three people were hospitalised. It is understood nobody is seriously injured.