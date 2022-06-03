Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the M50 northbound.

All lanes on the northbound motorway have been sealed off following the collision between J9 Red Cow and J7 Lucan and diversions are in place.

Gardaí said the motorway is expected to remain closed for a number of hours while emergency services attend the scene.

Traffic is extremely heavy on both sides of the M50 with emergency services now rerouting stationary traffic to exit at J9 and follow diversions.

In a tweet the team at M50 Dublin said their thoughts and prayers were with the families of all involved.

Motorist are advised to follow the diversion route from J9 N'bound back to J7 as shown in the photo. All lanes are expected to remain closed for a number of hours. Please avoid the area if possible. Traffic is extremely heavy on both sides of the motorway. #m50safety pic.twitter.com/8PVLRXogkU — M50 Dublin (@M50Dublin) June 3, 2022

Gardaí are also encouraging all road users on the N7 northbound to try and avoid the area or take alternative routes if possible.

A spokesman said: "Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious RTC on the M50 northbound.

"The road is currently closed between junctions 9 and 7 northbound with diversions in place. Gardaí are encouraging all road users to avoid the area if possible."

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “We're currently attending a serious road traffic collision on @M50Dublin J9 Red Cow Northbound. All lanes are closed at present. Motorists are advised to follow the diversion route from J9 Northbound back to J7.”

Meanwhile, traffic reports have said the M50 Southbound is also extremely slow from the M1 to Cloverhill Bridge.

