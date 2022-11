Motorists travelling on the M50 have been warned to expect long delays following a three-vehicle collision.

The incident occurred southbound between junction 15 near Carrickmines and junction 16 Cherrywood shortly after 5pm this evening.

Emergency services along with Dublin Fire Brigade are currently at the scene.

All lanes are currently blocked.

Vehicles are being directed off at junction 16 Cherrywood as emergency services work to clear a multi vehicle collision.

More to follow