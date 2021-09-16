Two men have been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Ms McKee (29) was shot and killed by a New IRA gunman while observing a riot in the Creggan area of Londonderry on the evening of April 19, 2019.

Police said the men – aged 21 and 33-years-old – have also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, riot, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs and arson.

The 33 year old has also been charged with robbery.

Police said a third man, aged 20, has been charged with riot, possession of petrol bombs and throwing petrol bombs.

All three are expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court via video link on Friday morning.

A 19-year-old man also arrested during the same operation has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The four men had initially been arrested on Wednesday morning.

Paul McIntyre (52) from the Creggan area of the city has already been charged with Lyra Mckee's murder. He denies the charge.

Another man has also been charged with rioting and associated offences.

Ahead of the second anniversary of Ms McKee’s death in April 2021, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) launched a campaign calling for witnesses to come forward with fresh information into the death of the journalist.