Lynsey Bennett heads to Mexico for ‘a chance at life’ immunotherapy

Brave CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett is heading to Mexico for immunotherapy – which she has dubbed “a chance at life”.

Mother-of-two Lynsey (32), who is gravely ill with cervical cancer, last week settled a case against the HSE and a third-party lab due to the alleged incorrect reading of smear test results that saw her cancer spread undetected.

She posted a picture on social media today of her on the plane on the way to Mexico.

"Thank you to everyone who has made this possible, I’m so grateful. Giving me a chance of life. Lots of love,” she said.

She has spoken of her relief that her case was eventually settled and added that she could now focus on “staying alive”.

''I plan to stay here for as long as I can. I'm not delusional, but I'm hopeful.'' Lynsey told RTÉ in relation to her prognosis.

Lynsey’s journey to prolong her life for as long as possible has begun in earnest as she travels to Mexico for immunotherapy.

Ms Bennett tearfully read out a letter to her daughters last week in which she hoped the settlement would help them lead a life free of financial stress and said that while she “may not be around much longer”, she encouraged them to “always remember, mammy loves you”.

Lynsey is joining cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan in crossing the Atlantic in search of a treatment that will prolong her life, and the Limerick woman sent her best wishes to Lynsey.

“Wishing Lynsey all the very best as she heads to Mexico tomorrow for treatment. I will be sending positive energy her way all the way from the USA,” Vicky said on Twitter.

Labour leader Alan Kelly was also among those to wish the Longford woman well on her travels to Mexico.

“Best wishes to the warrior that is ⁦@littlemiss2018 who is heading off for immunotherapy treatment in Mexico today. Looking forward to welcoming Lynsey back in four weeks’ time,” Mr Kelly said.

