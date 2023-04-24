Lunar gold rush: Why now is the time to lay out ground rules for a new space race

One day there may be a pub on the moon called The Hammer and Feather on the spot where Apollo 15 astronaut David Scott dropped both objects on to the lunar surface. It was a tribute to Galileo’s famous, if apocryphal, experiments from the Leaning Tower of Pisa in the 16th century to demonstrate that objects fall at the same rate of acceleration independent of their mass.

Like Scott, today’s scientists and astronauts know that they are standing on the shoulders of the giants who came before them. History may be “just one damned thing after another”, but science is a mostly linear sequence of one glorious thing after another.

In this decade we are going back to the moon and beyond. Nasa’s Artemis mission is scheduled to deliver a woman and a man to the surface in 2025, and a moon base within a decade of that. The costs will be enormous, the dangers likewise and so inevitably the question is asked: “Why?”

We are returning, and going farther, because the human sense of restlessness appears to be deep rooted. We always had an urge to sail out into the ocean and once we’d fully mapped out our terrestrial confines, it was inevitable that the moment we could go beyond them, we would. Our discoveries in space will help us in many ways, some of which we cannot yet imagine.

The second reason is baser but, given human history, also inevitable. This is the era of astropolitics. The first space race was partially driven by the Cold War, with the USSR and the US each needing to prove their political system was superior. This time the race is driven by military issues, and by commercial enterprises intent on mining the moon for its natural resources.

Just as geopolitics factors in place, distance, and supplies, to assess what a state can and cannot do, so astropolitics has similar principles. Space is not featureless, it has oceans of distance to cross, asteroids and radiation belts to navigate, strategic travel corridors and real estate to be exploited.

More than 80 countries now have a presence in space, but the main military actors today are China, the US and Russia. They are also the leading commercial players along with Japan, India, France, Italy, the UK, and others – this week, we saw Elon Musk’s company SpaceX launch the biggest ever rocket, Starship, which is being developed with the aim of taking humans to the moon for Nasa by 2025.

The Big Three are now locked in an arms race. Their rationale is that they cannot allow one of the others to call the shots in space, especially as it has become an integral part of warfare on Earth. All three major players have their version of a Space Command, as do Japan, France, Germany, and the UK.

Modern warfare is heavily reliant on satellites. They are part of nuclear early-warning systems, missile delivery, surveillance and communication. Given their military and commercial importance, the major players are unwilling to leave them defenceless nor can they resist the temptation to have offensive anti-satellite capabilities.

We need to recognise the new reality of how closely intertwined military and commercial activities in space have become

On the defence side, communications are highly encrypted and computers are programmed to resist cyber-attacks. It’s probable that cameras on some satellites have shutters that can come down to prevent lenses being damaged by attempts to blind them with lasers. On the offence side, as well as intercepts, hacking and blinding, one satellite could grab another using hydraulic arms and throw it out of its orbit.

The US, China, Russia, and India have all tested anti-satellite weapons, firing a ballistic missile from Earth to destroy one of their own satellites. Each hit created huge amounts of space debris which poses a threat to satellites, space stations and astronauts. The world urgently needs a space situational awareness system defining how close one satellite can be to another and to agree rules for clearing space debris.

We also need to recognise the new reality of how closely intertwined military and commercial activities in space have become. In the first few days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the region around Irpin lost connection to the internet as base stations were destroyed in missile attacks.

The area came back online within a few days. SpaceX flew in thousands of high-speed terminals to connect to its Starlink satellites. Civilians were then able to get in touch with loved ones and access information, but the terminals were also used by the Ukrainian military for command-and-control purposes and targeting Russian soldiers.

There’s plenty more space-related military activity going on which aligns with a state’s commercial interests. If you jam commercial satellites then ships and planes drift off course, supermarkets struggle to fill their shelves and delivery vans can’t find you. Eventually, militaries will protect such satellites as part of securing critical national infrastructure.

More and more satellites are being launched each year as costs go down due to advances in technology. Morgan Stanley estimates that globally the industry will generate revenues of more than $1 trillion (€901bn) by 2040, up from $400bn currently.

For decades space was considered to be the common property of humanity. That idea is fraying badly.

The laws surrounding activity in space have dubious legitimacy and no meaningful way of being enforced. The Artemis Accords, which were drafted in 2020, have guidelines for moon exploration and exploitation. They are based on principles such as peace, transparency, and minimising the risk of conflict over resources.

But there are serious flaws. The accords were drafted by the Americans and signed as a series of bi-lateral agreements, including by the UK. Therefore, they are a US view of lunar law with which 22 other countries may agree, but to which more than 170 countries have not signed up, including China and Russia. They allow for signatories to create “safety zones” in which countries cannot interfere with others’ mining activities.

More and more satellites are being launched each year as costs go down due to advances in tech

The moon’s surface might be as big as Africa but the regions with most commercial promise could get crowded. The lunar South Pole will be prime real estate as it is thought to contain billions of gallons of water ice. In the ice are oxygen and hydrogen; and from that you can make rocket fuel and potentially isolate helium-3 which in the future may be used for clean nuclear energy.

The moon contains the very things integral to the technology on Earth in the 21st century – silicon, titanium, aluminium, lithium. Competition will be fierce. Safety zones are defined as the area in which the activities of another nation “could reasonably cause harmful interference”. Reasonable? Harmful? You could drive Battlestar Galactica through the gaps in the text. We urgently need a new set of internationally agreed treaties to deal with the new military, political, and commercial realities.

Without them the lunar gold rush will be “first come-first profits” with the unregulated competition that will ensure. No major power can afford to be left behind. ​

It’s not all a galactic Hobbesian scenario. Computer science, communications, microtechnology, solar power sources, and medical breakthroughs will accompany the arms and resource races as they have been doing over the past few decades. Laptop computers, water purification systems and lighter breathing masks for firefighters, all owe their lineage to pioneering work by Nasa. Scientists on the ISS use zero-gravity conditions to create living tissue using a 3D printer and bio-ink. From 2025, a Norwegian-led research programme onboard the Chinese space station will investigate how radiation found in space affects the growth of tumours.

In the short term we need access to resources to power our way to clean energy

Work is advancing on safeguarding the Earth from being hit by a large asteroid. In 2022, DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) successfully deflected asteroid Dimorphus by ramming it with a spacecraft launched by a SpaceX rocket. It was the first time humans had changed the orbit of a planetary object and at $325m it was a snip.

In the short term we need access to resources to power our way to clean energy; in the long term humanity may need a refuge from Earth. Now is not the time to press the pause button.

Scott’s hammer and feather remain where they fell – waiting to become part of a moon museum. Or, perhaps, the preferred watering hole of rocket scientists and engineers in the 2030s on their way to the future.