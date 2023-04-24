| 6.4°C Dublin

Lunar gold rush: Why now is the time to lay out ground rules for a new space race

The battle for the moon’s resources and real estate will drive the next generation of scientific advances – but it must be regulated

We desperately need a new set of international agreements to deal with the new military, political, and commercial realities. Photo: Getty Images Expand
If you jam commercial satellites then ships and planes drift off course. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Tim Marshall

One day there may be a pub on the moon called The Hammer and Feather on the spot where Apollo 15 astronaut David Scott dropped both objects on to the lunar surface. It was a tribute to Galileo’s famous, if apocryphal, experiments from the Leaning Tower of Pisa in the 16th century to demonstrate that objects fall at the same rate of acceleration independent of their mass.

Like Scott, today’s scientists and astronauts know that they are standing on the shoulders of the giants who came before them. History may be “just one damned thing after another”, but science is a mostly linear sequence of one glorious thing after another.

