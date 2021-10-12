Lukewarm reception to Budget from rank-and-file gardaí

The body representing rank-and-file gardaí have given a lukewarm reaction to today’s budget announcement warning that the resourcing of frontline officers must be prioritised.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said today he is making funds available for the recruitment of 800 gardaí and 400 garda civilian staff in 2022.

But the Garda Representative Association (GRA) who represent over 10,000 gardaí have warned that the additional recruits should be separate to the hundreds of officers that have retired in recent times.

Read More

"The Garda Representative association will always welcome the allocation of funding for the recruitment of new members,” said Brendan O'Connor, vice president, of the Garda Representative Association

"While we welcome the commitment to recruit 800 gardaí, it must be kept in mind that this figure will only lead to an actual increase in frontline members if the level of recruitment exceeds that of retirements and resignations.

"We will need to see the proposed timeframe and the commitment actually delivered before it’s contribution to frontline policing can be fully assessed.

"It is important also to acknowledge the length of time between a member being recruited and them becoming a fully qualified and autonomous member of An Garda Síochána.

"Furthermore, there are a large number of gardaí involved in the competition for promotion and these positions will need to be filled in addition to any promised new recruits.

"We also need reassurance that continuous training and professional development for existing staff is not a casualty as resources are concentrated on new entrants."