Luas to run a reduced service for double St Patrick’s Day Bank Holiday

The Luas will implement a reduced service for the double St Patrick’s Day Bank Holiday next week.

Luas services will only operate Sunday operating hours on March 17 and 18, despite the expectation that tens of thousands of people and tourists will visit the city centre.

There will also be temporary partial closures on both the Red and Green Lines on St Patrick's Day to facilitate the parade.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond has described the decision as “ludicrous” and called on Luas to have an “urgent rethink”.

“After almost two years of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year we will have a massive double Bank Holiday celebration. Tens of thousands of tourists and revellers will come to Dublin to enjoy the wonderful St. Patrick’s festival after two years of it being absent,” he said.

“The response of one of the main public transport providers to this is to announce they will only operate a reduced Sunday timetable. While partial closures of the line for a period of time to facilitate the parade is understandable, reducing the service the rest of the day is not.”

The Dublin Rathdown Deputy said the decision is “dangerous” and many people will be “stranded” in the city centre as a result.

“This decision is both ludicrous and dangerous. We will see so many people pack on to the few Luas trams running while the lack of a late-night service will see many revellers stranded in the city centre late at night with very limited transport options,” he said.

“This is a direct dereliction of responsibility of duty by Luas to the city and the people it serves.”

He added: “Luas need to urgently rethink this proposed timetable and appreciate the need to ensure the city is serviced properly for these two Bank Holidays.”