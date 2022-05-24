Love Island set to return to our screens in two weeks

Love Island is set to return to our screens in just two weeks' time as another group of singletons enter the villa in the hope of finding the one.

The first episode of the hugely popular ITV2 dating show will air on June 6 at 9pm on Virgin Media Two for its eighth series. The series can also be streamed on Virgin Media Player.

Irish television presenter Laura Whitmore is back to host this year’s series as 12 news faces enter the iconic villa.

Whitmore’s husband, comedian Iain Sterling, will also return to narrate the programme as the contestants navigate a summer of drama, fun and coupling up.

ITV has also confirmed that this season will be filmed in a villa at a new location on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Since hitting Irish and UK screens several years ago, the hit reality TV show has captivated audiences and launched the careers of Irish celebrities Maura Higgins and Greg O’Shea.

Here's your first hot date of the summer ❤️‍🔥 #LoveIsland is back Monday 6th June on @itv2 and @itvhub! pic.twitter.com/ev7F1Vw3xk — The OGs of love 😎 (@LoveIsland) May 24, 2022

A trailer for the upcoming series, which was released last week, said 224 islanders have “slo-mo walked through the famous Love Island villas doors" since the series began.

Ahead of the new series, ITV said: "Love Island is the OG of dating shows and after 7 years of matchmaking, marriages and babies - for 8 weeks this summer, we're officially owning love. So stand down all you pretenders - Love Is Ours.”

No contestants have been confirmed yet, but several influencers on both sides of the Irish Sea have dropped hints recently that they may be taking part.

Irish Tiktok star Eabha O’Donoghue, who also has over 22,000 Instagram followers, has been dropping strong hints recently that she will be entering the villa, by sharing a post online saying “28 days to go” alongside palm tree and hushing emojis.

Influencer Brian McDermott has strong family ties to the programme as his sister Zara previously took part in the series. He is also rumoured to be entering the villa.