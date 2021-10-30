Louise McSharry blasts decision to not let her present final radio shows on 2fm this weekend

Louise McSharry has revealed that she is “gutted” that she didn’t get to host her final show on 2fm this weekend.

The broadcaster announced her departure from RTÉ 2fm on Friday, after 11 years at the station.

Taking to her Instagram account yesterday, the presenter said she had planned to host her two final shows on Saturday and Sunday morning but they were cancelled.

“I’m not on this weekend I thought I was I going to be but then they decided that I shouldn’t be.

"So, I’m actually gutted about that because we had a such a good show planned. I’m particularly disappointed that I won’t be getting to interview Richard Chambers about his brand-new book.”

McSharry was due to interview journalist Richard Chambers on her show this weekend about his new book on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This wasn’t my call, but I’m okay, this has happened to me before.

"It’s the nature of the beast – it's the industry that I’m in you just never know how long your job will last.

“The last time this happened, if you’ve read my book you’ll know, that I was absolutely devastated. But I learned from that that you always have to have several pots on to boil and a plan in your back pocket for if things go wrong,” she said.

The beauty columnist said she will still continue to produce content and will share her plans going forward once she has “concrete news”.

“So, I do have a plan, I plan to continue making the kind of content that I’ve been making on the radio station, but I’ll just be serving it up in a different way. So, if you stick around, I’ll tell you as soon as I have concrete news on that.

“I really hate this kind of radio practice of not letting someone finish out their show, I think it’s s***ty.

“I think it’s s***ty for me and my team who have put shows together for this weekend and I think its s***ty for the listeners who enjoy the show and expect it and I really wish that this wasn’t the situation,” she said.

The mother-of-two said she wished this wasn’t the situation. She went on to thank her team and wished her 2fm colleagues the best.

“Sad that I won’t get to do the show this weekend, sad that it’s over but I’m excited about what’s next and getting the ball rolling on that,” she said.

Responding to a request for comment, RTÉ said: "RTÉ wishes Louise all the best in the future.”