Louis Walsh looking forward to next few weeks as he prepares for auditions for his new bands

Former X Factor judge Louis Walsh is on the hunt this month for talented young singers across the country to form Ireland’s hottest new band.

The music mogul has announced that he is holding auditions for a new boyband and girlband in late November.

Young performers aged between 16 and 21 can apply by sending a short video clip of themselves performing along with their details.

Walsh is keen to find great Irish talent and said he is really “looking forward” to the next few weeks.

“Because of Covid guidelines and indeed the talent that we all see and hear every day online, I am asking people to go onto the site and send me a sample of them performing – or a link to their social account where we can find them. We will then call back finalists for a live audition.

“There is so much great talent here in Ireland and I’m really looking forward to the next few weeks,” he said.

Walsh previously told Independent.ie that he is “confident” there is a huge wealth of talent in this country and believes the entertainment industry is in for a huge boom.

“I want performers with a good attitude and a good personality, but they have to be prepared to work hard. I just want new talent. I think there’s so much talent here.

“We’ve had some good rock acts like Dermot Kennedy, Picture This and Kodaline, but we haven’t had any big pop acts since Westlife. There’s a whole new generation now and I want to hear them.

“I’ve got some really good songwriters and producers in London lined up,” he said.

The deadline for applying has been extended to Sunday, November 14 at 6pm. In-person auditions will then take place in Dublin’s Vicar Street from November 20 to 21. To apply, email: ­auditions@louiswalsh.com

For further details, see: www.louiswalsh.com