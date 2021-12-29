Lough Erne Resort announces ‘circuit-breaker’ closure until January 5

Lough Erne Resort is to close until January 5 voluntarily under a short-term ‘circuit breaker’ due to what the hotel has described as “increasing levels of Covid” within the Fermanagh area.

General manager Joanne Walsh said on Tuesday the resort management had decided a curtailing of services was the responsible thing to do for the health and wellbeing of its guests and staff.

The resort will be open to wedding guests only on December 30 and 31.

With immediate effect all dining facilities and The Thai Spa is temporarily closed to non-residents.

Lough Erne Resort’s accommodation, dining facilities and Thai Spa will temporarily close to all residents from 12 noon on Thursday, December 30.

Joanne added that the situation would be kept under ongoing review and it is anticipated the short-term ‘circuit breaker would enable the resort to fully re-open on Wednesday, January 5.

“We trust anyone with bookings will understand the rationale behind our decision to effectively temporarily close the hotel to the public with the exception of two weddings and our golf facilities which will continue to be conducted observing all relevant guidelines,” explained Joanne.

"We are aware that so many people were looking forward to an escape to the countryside over the seasonal holidays and this news will be disappointing, but the health and wellbeing of our guests, staff and local community must be our priority in these challenging times.”

All golf facilities at Lough Erne Resort will remain open including: The Faldo Course, Castle Hume Golf Club, Golf Shop, Driving Range and Golf Academy. Beverage facilities will be available at Castle Hume Club House.

The Loughside Grill will open to members only on December 31, 2021 from 12noon to 6pm.

Joanne continued: “For anyone with a reservation for a hotel stay, spa experience, dinner booking or celebration for arrival up to Wednesday 5th January 2022, our reservations team will be in contact as soon as possible. Due to the current high volume of incoming calls we kindly request that guests await our phone call.

“We would like to thank our guests and visitors for their continued support and look forward to welcoming them back to Lough Erne Resort when we reawaken on Wednesday 5th January 2022.”

She added: “We will continue to communicate with all of those who have reservations and trust everyone will stay safe in these unprecedented times. The resort’s reservation department will remain open for telephone and email communication throughout the temporary closure, including the resorts website www.lougherneresort.comhttp://www.lougherneresort.com.”



