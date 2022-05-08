Lotto player in Kilkenny scoops €8.5m jackpot

The Kilkenny winner has officially taken the title of fourth Lotto jackpot winner of the year. Stock image.

A Lotto player in Kilkenny has woken up this morning as Ireland’s newest Lotto jackpot winner after winning a staggering €8,508,720 in Saturday night’s draw.

The winner has officially taken the title of fourth Lotto jackpot winner of the year following wins by players in counties Mayo, Meath and Dublin.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s Lotto draw on May 7 were: 01, 31, 35, 39, 42, 46 and the bonus was 45.

In the nearby county of Waterford, another Lotto player is having a celebratory weekend after winning the top prize of €1 million in last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

Saturday night’s Lotto draw has officially brought the number of National Lottery millionaires to 18 so far this year.

The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 03, 10, 16, 23, 25, 40 and the bonus was 17.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning store locations where both tickets were sold will be revealed in the coming days.

Last night’s draw saw over 116,000 players win prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus games which, in addition to the jackpot and Lotto Plus 1 top prize wins, included a Dublin player who matched five numbers and the bonus in the main draw to win an incredible €107,156.

The Dublin winner purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on Friday, May 6 at Tesco Park Point in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

All of the biggest winners from Saturday night’s draw are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe.

A National Lottery spokesperson advised the winning players to make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

“This truly has been a life-changing weekend for not one but two Lotto players in neighbouring counties who have both now become Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaires,” the spokesperson said.

“We are advising all of our players in Kilkenny and Waterford to check their tickets carefully today as two players now have tickets worth the life-changing amounts of €8,508,720 and €1 million.”

“And of course, they’re not the only two players who won big last night, a Dublin player matched five numbers and the bonus in the main draw to win €107,156. If you purchased your ticket on Friday 6th May at Tesco Park Point in Dun Laoghaire, we are advising you to check your ticket as soon as possible.”