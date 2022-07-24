Lotto player in Co Dublin scoops over €55,000 in last night’s draw

A Lotto player in Dublin has woken up richer this morning after winning €55,439 in last night’s draw.

The player matched five numbers and the bonus after purchasing their quick pick ticket at Tesco, Artane Castle, Kilmore Road, Dublin 5.

The National Lottery has urged the winner to make contact with the prize claims team and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s Lotto draw were: 11, 17, 35, 39, 40, 46, and the bonus number was 4.

A spokesperson for The National Lottery said: “Last night’s draw proved to be a big one for Lotto players all over the country.”

“A player in Dublin became the biggest winner of the night after matching five numbers and the bonus to win a respectable €55,439 while 97 players shared a boosted prize fund due to the additional €1 million in the Lotto Plus Raffle prize fund.

“Instead of receiving €500 as is the typical prize for the Lotto Plus Raffle, each of these winners will now go on to claim €10,809 each.

“As there was no winner of Saturday night’s €4,367,050 jackpot, Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €4.8m.”