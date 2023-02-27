Los Angeles to honour slain Irish bishop with vigil masses

Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles

Special ceremonies in the US and Ireland will honour a respected Cork-born bishop who was shot dead as he slept in Los Angeles.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles will hold the requiem mass for Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell next Friday after three days of public mourning in the California city.

Bishop O'Connell (69), a native of Glanmire in Cork, will also be prayed for at masses in the Diocese of Cork and Ross this week.

Los Angeles police are still struggling to confirm a motive for the fatal shooting at the bishop's home on Saturday, February 18.

Bishop O'Connell died from a gunshot wound to his upper chest.

He was found lying on his bed at his house in east Los Angeles off Janlu Avenue in the Hacienda Heights area shortly before lunchtime.

Police believe he was asleep in bed when attacked with no sign of forced entry.

Multiple shots were fired from a medium calibre handgun, possibly a .38.

Detectives now believe Carlos Medina (61), a home repair contractor charged with the murder of Bishop O'Connell, may have been under the influence of drugs at the time.

Mr Medina is the husband of Bishop O'Connell's housekeeper and had undertaken work at the cleric's home.

He was arrested by armed police within 48 hours of the killing following a lengthy standoff at Mr Medina's home in Torrance, a short distance from the cleric's property.

Police confirmed that Mr Medina has admitted the killing.

He now faces 35 years to life in prison if convicted.

Bishop O'Connell's death has shocked the Los Angeles community where he was known as 'The Peacemaker' for his courageous work to end gang violence and protect vulnerable migrants.

Ordained in Ireland in 1979, Bishop O'Connell spent his entire ministry in Los Angeles, although he was a frequent visitor back to Ireland.

He was made an Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles by Pope Francis in 2015 in recognition of his work with the poor and vulnerable.

His requiem mass will be led by Archbishop Jose Gómez and will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Friday.

Archbishop Gómez recalled how Bishop O'Connell spoke fluent Spanish but with a distinct Irish accent.

"He was a good friend of Los Angeles - he was a good priest, a good bishop and a man of peace. His death is a terrible loss,” he said.

The requiem mass will follow special vigil masses on both Wednesday and Thursday.

The vigil mass on Wednesday will be celebrated at the Church of St John Vianney in Hacienda Heights while the second vigil mass will take place in the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

A seven hour public viewing will also take place at the cathedral on Thursday for friends, colleagues and parishioners.

A special mass will take place in Cork at a future date to celebrate the life of Bishop O'Connell.