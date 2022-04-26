Loophole allowing sex offenders to change their names will lead to abuse of victims, warns TD

A loophole in the law that allows convicted sex offenders to change their name while still in prison or after release leads to the “abuse of victims”, an Oireachtas committee has been told.

Independent TD Denis Naughten told the Justice Committee that deed polls were being used in the UK by convicted sex offenders to change their names and not notify the police.

“Deed polls in order to change individual’s names are being used to try and circumvent the sex offenders register [in the UK]. As sure as night follows day, minister, if a loophole is being exploited in the UK, that same loophole will be exploited here,” he said.

“The purpose of changing a sex offender’s name is to make it more difficult for members of the public or for gardaí to actually track and monitor them.”

He gave the example of a convicted sex offender who, over the course of 30 years, changed his name five times – including when he was in prison.

“It shouldn’t be allowed that sex offenders can change their name, they definitely shouldn’t be allowed to change their name while still in prison. That right should be revoked in the case of convicted case offenders,” he said.

“If that does happen there is a responsibility on the authorities to inform the gardaí in that case.

“This will lead to the abuse of victims in the future,” he said.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee rejected Mr Naughten’s amendment to the Sex Offenders (Amendment) Bill 2021, saying that offenders who change their name and who don’t notify the gardaí are in breach of the law.

“It is already an offence to change their name without notifying An Garda Síochána,” she said.

“An Garda Síochána have said that what is there is strong enough.

“Preventing somebody from actually changing their name, you can’t do that, they already served their time and it applies to any other type of criminal offence

“The only thing that you can do is to make sure that it is a criminal offence if you don’t notify or where the gardaí don’t know about it and obviously the penalty is severe if somebody breaches that order,” the minister added.

“If they don't notify the gardaí, they’re in breach of their obligations.”

Mr Naughten said the sex offenders register was “lax”, “a joke” and “a register in name only”. He said gardaí were identifying at least one person per week who was in breach of the conditions of the register.

“We’re talking about people that are not very compliant in the terms and conditions that have been placed on them post-prison,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s good enough that we leave the onus with the convicted sex offender."

He said the Courts Service should have to check whether sex offenders had changed their name and notify the gardaí.



