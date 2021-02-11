‘Long way to go’ – less than 1,000 Covid-19 patients in hospital for first time in weeks

HSE CEO Paul Reid welcomed the drop but said there's still "nothing normal" about the numbers of people sick with Covid-19.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country has fallen to 984, the lowest figure recorded since January 6.

Cases in hospitals have continued to drop in recent days, but health officials are warning that the pressure on intensive care settings and staff is still very high.

There are still 299 people in ICUs across the country - 172 of which are coronavirus patients - meaning that ICUs are still using surge capacity.

While the reduction in numbers is welcome news, HSE chief Paul Reid said hospitals still have “a long way to go”.

“Better news again this morning as we have further reduced numbers of Covid-19 patients in hospital at 984. However, there's nothing normal about these levels and we have a long way to go yet. But at least it feels like we have the wind behind us now,” Mr Reid said on Twitter.

The number of ICU beds free within the system has risen to 35 adult and five paediatric beds.

There were 123 people on ventilators across Ireland’s intensive care units as of 8pm last night.

The Mater Hospital has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in Ireland with 21 while St James’ is caring for the second most at 19. Cork University Hospital has the third most coronavirus patients in intensive care at 14.

Earlier today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin insisted one of the main reasons that Ireland would see a continuation of Level 5 restrictions until Easter was due to the previous on the health service.

The Taoiseach said the Prime Time programme on the hospital system this Monday “revealed the real pressure” our hospitals are under and said it is the focus of government to relieve this pressure, “not just in the short term but for a sustained period”.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s vaccination rollout has seen 243,353 vaccinations administered as of Monday, with 154,900 of these first doses and 88,453 second doses.

The rollout of the vaccination programme to those aged over 70 is due to begin in the next week - beginning with over 85s - with the Taoiseach saying Ireland was correct to advance “cautiously” from restrictions in the face of the vaccine rollout.

“Every month we get with the vaccine now, we reduce mortality, we reduce serious illness among those most vulnerable. That is a prize worth fighting for,” Mr Martin said.

Online Editors