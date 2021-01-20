Lockdown to continue well into February, Fine Gael meeting hears

Most public health restrictions will continue well into February, a Fine Gael meeting heard tonight.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney told the meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party that the restrictions will be in place for quite a number of weeks and it was unclear how this would apply to schools.

The slower-than-hoped for decline in case numbers and the continuing pressure on the health service will force the Coalition to extend the Level 5 restrictions when the Cabinet meets on Tuesday, Government sources indicated this evening.

Ministers are likely to review the situation again at the end of February but there is no expectation of any substantive reopening of the economy before April with daily case numbers still above 2,000 and hospitalisations and ICU admissions still considered too high.

Almost all of the existing public health restrictions will be extended for several more weeks beyond the end of January with the Government’s immediate focus being on trying to reopen schools.

However, ministers are unable to provide any clarity or indicative date when this might happen.

A senior Coalition figure said tonight they hoped to be able to reopen schools at some point next month, but said cases were not going down as fast as the Government would like.

One Government source cast doubt over whether schools could reopen before St Patrick’s Day, but other senior figures insisted this possibility had not been discussed, insisting the priority was to reopen schools.

Junior education minister Josepha Madigan told her parliamentary party that talks to reopen special schools would restart next week after unions rejected proposals to have them reopen this week.

A senior Government source said there was ongoing engagement with teaching unions and they needed further reassurances which are being “worked through”.

The hospitality sector expects to be shut until after Easter, with the Government privately warning it could be the summer before bars, restaurants and hotels are able to reopen in any way.

Some hospitality industry figures believe so-called wet pubs will be shuttered until the autumn, while any form of international tourism from overseas this year is being ruled out.

After schools, the Government hopes to reopen the construction sector, but no date has been mooted for this.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is likely to finalise plans to extend restrictions at a meeting on Monday where public health officials will brief the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and senior ministers before the decisions are finalised at Cabinet on Tuesday.

