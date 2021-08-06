Locals protest outside the home of sex offender after his crimes were exposed

Parents cheered as a convicted child sex offender was put out of a family housing estate after his crimes were exposed.

Locals visited the home of Colin Mark Trory, who is waiting to be sentenced for having extreme pornography and indecent images of children - for a second time.

Last week pt emerged the former teacher had been jailed for two years in 2007 but after being released had slipped under the radar.

That was until he appeared at Antrim Crown Court having been caught with more disgusting child porn pictures.

The 46-year-old ex-teacher is facing the possibility that he'll be going back to prison when a judge decides his fate at the end of this month.

Residents of Locksley Park in the south Belfast suburb of Finaghy picketed his house ordering him to leave.

His living room window was smashed and the words 'paedophile out' painted on the house.

Police were called as Trory drove off to the sound of cheers. It's not clear whether he plans to return.

Locals they were "shocked" and "terrified" after learning about his crimes.

Parents in the area were further dismayed after reading how the last time he was caught with illegal images of children he had also admitted taking photos of local kids, from his bedroom window, playing on a grassy area outside a previous address.

Trory's Finaghy home is situated in a sprawling loyalist estate between Erinvale and Taughmonagh.

The wider area is a UDA stronghold and loyalist flags are flown on many of the spacious terraced and semi-detached properties.

"We never knew. He has been here for ages and no one knew who he was," said one resident who lived close to Trory.

"He always seemed polite, kept himself to himself as they always say but we are shocked. He appeared to live on his own, his blinds were always closed. You never saw him coming."

Another neighbour said: "It's terrifying he was here for so long. The first we knew about it was when his windows were put in on Sunday. Locals gathered when he was leaving. The police arrived but he drove off on his own."

It emerged back in 2007 he had been taking pictures of children from the bedroom window of his east Belfast home as well at a shopping centre.

He told police he took the pictures because he "appreciated the sense of beauty in young children".

Now he's facing a potential return to prison after he was caught with more illegal images.

Appearing at Antrim Crown Court in June, Trory pleaded guilty to 10 charges including seven counts of making indecent photographs of children and three of having extreme pornography on dates between March 17 and May 29 2018.

PSNI Sergeant McAnally said: "Police responded to a report of damage to a property in the Finaghy area just before 7pm last Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a crowd of between 20 and 25 people outside the address.

"Damage had been caused to the front door and window of the house and graffiti sprayed on an exterior wall. We are carrying out inquiries into this incident which we are treating as both criminal damage and intimidation of the person residing at this address.