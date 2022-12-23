Local authority housing plans underestimate real scale of future need

Local authority housing plans massively underestimate the level of construction needed in areas including in and around Dublin and need to be overhauled to be able to meet true demand, according AIB.

The bank’s latest real estate report calls for throwing out old assumptions about population growth and distribution under the standard Housing Need and Demand Assessment (HNDA) model used by county councils.

It says that housing demand estimates, particularly in the Dublin region, have been revised upwards since the preliminary results of Census 2022 were published, meaning local authorities need to massively boost the number of homes being built in and around the capital or face even worse shortages.

“The challenges on the demand side of the housing market have been largely addressed by the authorities,” said Pat O’Sullivan, AIB’s head of real estate research.

“It is past time to address the supply side. This can be done by including more realistic demographic assumptions underpinning the planning framework, creating more effective and viable density solutions, reducing the cost of apartment development, and delivering a more transparent and efficient planning system.”

AIB argues that the level of housing supply has fallen far short of the estimated annual demand of 35,000 for years and that local governments are struggling to close the gap because of poor modelling.

The report says the HNDA model assumptions that county councils use to project the number of required homes are aspirational in nature, rather than grounded in actual demographic trends.

The main problem, according to the authors, is that the model assumes balanced growth between east and west, but the population in Dublin and surrounding counties is growing twice as fast as other city regions, such as Cork, Limerick and Galway.

The mismatch in assumptions means that land for 100,000 homes has be de-zoned in the fastest growing areas.

For example, under HNDA Fingal is estimated to need roughly the same number of new homes as Donegal, despite being the third most populous local authority area with the youngest population, leaving it severely underprovisioned, according to AIB.

Adding to this problem, planning permissions are now dominated by apartments, which are becoming increasingly unviable due to cost inflation and a narrowing of rental yields from 3.5pc to just 1pc.

That means the capital value of apartments could fall below the cost of development unless rents rise further or, more likely, there will simply be fewer commencements over the next year, leading to a contraction in overall supply by 2024, AIB says.