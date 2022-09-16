Lobby groups call on government to eliminate tax on newspapers in Budget 2023

Lobby groups have called on the Government to eliminate the tax on newspapers in Budget 2023.

NewsBrands Ireland and Local Ireland held a pre-Budget briefing in Leinster House on Thursday which was attended by almost 50 TDs and Senators, national and local news publishers and leading newspaper editors.

In a joint presentation, the representative groups for national and regional newspapers set out the challenges being faced by the industry and called for VAT on newspapers and digital subscriptions to be eliminated to 0pc in the forthcoming Budget.

At 9pc, Ireland has one of the highest VAT rates on newspapers and digital subscriptions in Europe. Some 22 European countries including Denmark, the UK, Belgium, Norway, Austria and France, have lower rates of VAT on newspapers, as well as providing other direct and indirect supports for journalism.

Under new EU Vat rules, agreed by the EU finance ministers, Ireland can now apply a zero rate of VAT to newspapers and digital subscriptions. The Future of Media Commission has also recommended a zero rate be applied.

The group said that three key trends have disrupted news publishing in the past 10 years. Digital platforms now possess 85pc of the digital ad market in Ireland meaning that there is a decline in print sales and the decline in advertising revenues.

In addition, since the start of 2022, energy costs have increased three-fold while the cost of paper for printing has gone from €390 per tonne to €960 per tonne.

The briefing said that the audience for domestic journalism has never been higher across print and digital platforms at 82pc, but this growing audience has been difficult to monetise.

The digital news ecosystem rewards the distribution of content by platforms vastly more than its creation by publishers. A study in the UK found that news content is worth £1bn to Google and Meta.

The lobby groups argued that Vat on newspapers is a tax on “information, learning, and democracy”.

Speaking at the event, Colm O’Reilly, chairman of NewsBrands Ireland, and CEO of the Business Post, said a VAT reduction would represent a significant stimulus for both local and national news publishers.

“At a time of significantly increased business costs, it will provide the sector with the financial leverage to continue its investment in the transition to digital and facilitate the ongoing investment required to support publishers in their continued transformation to competitive online models,” he said.