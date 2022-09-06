Liz Truss won’t help NI as Tories don’t care about us, says Patrick Kielty

Patrick Kielty has said that people in Northern Ireland are bearing the brunt of the Tory government’s "sorry mess” and that the appointment of Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister won’t change its apathy towards the situation here.

The comedian said that for years, Northern Irish people had considered themselves the “crazy” ones in the mix, but that the chaotic state of British politics in recent years had changed that perception.

Kielty, who has fronted several documentaries about Northern Ireland’s political landscape, was speaking to the Belfast Telegraph ahead of his latest project for BBC One NI, Patrick Kielty’s Tractor Wars: Ferguson Vs Ford.

The one-hour special sees the Dundrum man steer away from politics to explore the fascinating story of fellow Co Down man and ‘Tractor King’ Harry Ferguson and his spectacular fall-out with US business magnate Henry Ford which led to a multi-million-dollar lawsuit.

Regarding the Tory leadership race, Kielty, who fronted a documentary to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary and Brexit’s impact, said: “The whole thing has been such a sorry mess. Unfortunately, people in Northern Ireland have been bearing the brunt of this.

“When you look at some of the decisions made, it doesn’t matter who’s taken over from Boris Johnson.

“None of that really matters because they either don’t know about Northern Ireland, or don’t care, or both, because anyone who knows or cares about Northern Ireland, the society we have and what we’ve been trying to build, wouldn’t be making the decisions they’ve made.”

Later this year Kielty will be back at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast with his stand-up show Borderline, reflecting on national identity and the Union’s future post-Brexit.

The show also explores how people here used to think they were the problematic ones.

“We grew up in Northern Ireland thinking we were crazy and now we’re realising we’re the sane ones in the room,” he said.

“When people in Northern Ireland are saying ‘You need to think about what you’re saying for a second’, then you know you’re really jumped the shark.”

As a comic, documentary maker and actor — his big screen debut Ballywalter is out in cinemas later this year — Kielty says his role is to tell intriguing stories that keep audiences hooked.

In the new documentary, he returns to Co Down before heading to England, Detroit and New York to reveal the story of Ferguson’s partnership with Ford and the events that led to a $250m lawsuit.

In 1938, Ferguson and Ford, two former farm boys, shook hands on ‘a gentleman’s agreement’ with a plan to change the agricultural world forever. Ford, founder of the Ford Motor Company, and Ferguson, the Co Down inventor, agreed to mass produce an ingenious new tractor.

Together they would mechanise the world of the struggling small farmer on an industrial scale. It was a major triumph for Ferguson who had spent 20 years toiling on his designs.

The film sees Kielty visit the house near Dromore where Ferguson was born in 1884 and attempt to plough with horses in the same field that Ferguson did as a boy. In England, he is granted unique access to the Ferguson Family Museum and learns how Ferguson became a motor mechanic, a racing driver, an aviator and a world-renowned inventor. He also goes to Abbotswood, Ferguson’s grand country estate in the Cotswolds.

In Detroit he goes to the site of the world’s first assembly line where the Ford Model T was built. He also visits Ford’s home, where the famous handshake agreement took place, and the former site of Ferguson Park, the rival factory that Ferguson set up right on Ford’s doorstep.

His journey then takes him to New York to examine the headline-grabbing fall-out which led to a $251m lawsuit and much stress and ill health for Ferguson.

Expand Close Harry Ferguson and Henry Ford with Model 9N Ford-Ferguson at Fair Lane, 1939 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Harry Ferguson and Henry Ford with Model 9N Ford-Ferguson at Fair Lane, 1939

Kielty said he had been aware of Ferguson as a child, due to the Co Down connection, but hadn’t known his back story until he made the documentary.

And he said he believed there should be a dedicated Harry Ferguson Museum opened in Northern Ireland or the renaming of Aldergrove Airport.

“When you start delving into his story, you see what a genius he was,” he said. “There’s so much to the story, it could be a movie.

“Coming from Co Down, farming is such a big thing. I think from a tourism point of view and to properly remember him and how he changed the world of farming, there should be a museum to him in Northern Ireland.

“I know there are bits and pieces in the Ulster Transport Museum, but I had to go to Devon and the Isle of Wight to see the collections of his work.

“We have one airport here named after George Best but if this was America, the other one would be called Ferguson International Airport. He was the first Irish man to build and fly his own plane after all.”

Since moving back to the UK in 2019 with TV presenter wife Cat Deeley and their two sons Milo (6) and James (4), Kielty says he’s been able to spend more time in Co Down.

“The boys love Dundrum,” he said.

“Cat was away working over the summer, so I brought the boys over in a camper van.

"We still have the house in Dundrum, but it was great being able to drive to the beach and have barbecues, with the sun splitting the skies for two weeks.

“One day we were back in London and it was pretty grey. Our eldest asked if we could just go back to the sunshine in Dundrum or LA.

“I couldn’t break the news to him that it’s not always 30 degrees in Northern Ireland!”

Patrick Kielty’s Tractor Wars: Ferguson Vs Ford is on BBC One NI tonight, Tuesday, September 6, at 10.40pm and on iPlayer.