Liz Truss won’t help NI as Tories don’t care about us, says Patrick Kielty

Comic has hit out at UK Government ahead of new documentary that explores the story between a Co Down man and US car maker Ford

Patrick Kielty at Abbotswood, home of Harry Ferguson Expand
Harry Ferguson and Henry Ford with Model 9N Ford-Ferguson at Fair Lane, 1939 Expand

Harry Ferguson and Henry Ford with Model 9N Ford-Ferguson at Fair Lane, 1939

Maureen Coleman

Patrick Kielty has said that people in Northern Ireland are bearing the brunt of the Tory government’s "sorry mess” and that the appointment of Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister won’t change its apathy towards the situation here.

The comedian said that for years, Northern Irish people had considered themselves the “crazy” ones in the mix, but that the chaotic state of British politics in recent years had changed that perception.

