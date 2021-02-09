‘Living with Covid has failed – we don’t have a strategy’ – Kelly hits out at pandemic plans

Labour leader Alan Kelly has called on the Taoiseach to outline the Government’s “new” strategy for dealing with the pandemic as he claims that the Plan for Living with Covid-19 has become “irrelevant”.

Mr Kelly called on Micheál Martin to outline in the next week what the country must do to suppress the virus over the next three months.

He said that the Plan for Living with Covid-19 has “failed”.

“Living with Covid has failed. So we don’t have a strategy,” said Mr Kelly.

“I don’t expect him to stand up and say living with covid is still our strategy because it has never worked. It's not working now. So I want to know what is the strategy.”

The Government currently does not have an organised approach to the pandemic, he said.

“Government needs to outline what it is for the next three months this country has to do in order to suppress this virus down to a level where we can actually then consider opening up. At this moment in time, it’s haphazard, it is not organised, there is no structure around what we’re doing as a government collectively.

“So we need that and we need it in the next week,” he added.

He was speaking as the Labour party is set to launch a motion which will be debated in the Dáil on Wednesday morning, with the party calling for a National Aggressive Suppression Strategy on Covid-19.

Mr Kelly said that “in essence” Zero Covid and an aggressive suppression strategy are “very much the same thing”, however the aggressive suppression strategy does not promise to completely eliminate the virus.

The focus now needs to be on people coming in to the country, with mandatory quarantine for all arrivals.

He said that the Government needs to “lock up” passengers coming into the country.

“If the choice is, that we continue to lock up our own people, as we have done and continue to do and say they have to stay within 5km, or basically effectively quarantine and lock up those who are coming into the country, and suppress this virus, well then we’ve done enough of the first and need to do the second.”

Online Editors