Live performers called to apply for support under €25m scheme

Live performers have been called on to apply for support under a €25m scheme for grants of €10,000 upwards.

Commercial venues, producers and promoters in the live entertainment sector, such as music, entertainment and theatre, can apply for support under the scheme from today until April 14.

While the scheme has been welcomed by those in the sector, some have said that it is not enough financial support for those who have been out of work for over a year.

The scheme aims to support businesses which will take place before September 30th and create “employment and wellbeing opportunities” in the culture and creative industries.

“This will further help venues, promoters and producers to plan events,” said Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin.

“Furthermore, the benefits will be shared widely, assisting promoters and venues to employ artists, musicians, performers, technicians and other support staff in live performances.”

Last year, a total of 58 organisations sought assistance under an initial €5m support scheme for the sector.

Recipients of this funding allocation ranged from from small to large venues, producers and promoters, with grants ranging from €10,000 to €400,000.

Online Editors