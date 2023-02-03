The Guinness Storehouse is offering free entry all weekend to anyone over 18 called Brigid or a first or surname variation or derivative

Learn how to make your own St Brigid's cross at Beyond the Trees Avondale, Co Wicklow

Eimear Quinn will perform at A Concert for Brigid 1500 at St Brigid’s Cathedral, in Kildare Town on Sunday at 7pm. Photo: Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ireland's new bank holiday celebrates St Brigid and there are several events which the public can attend. Photo: Tourism Ireland

Now that St Brigid’s Day has gifted us a very welcome extra bank-holiday weekend, you might be wondering what to do with all that lovely time off.

Whatever you do, you might be inspired by our guide to some of the events taking place around the country in celebration of the first Irish public holiday named after a woman.

Fiery fun

Due to St Brigid’s lifelong association with Kildare, the county is naturally going all out with the celebrations and events through its Brigid 1500 programme. These include Carrying Her Flame, a feast of lanterns, procession and fire performance that starts at Kildare Town Square at 6pm on Saturday.

Then there’s A Concert for Brigid 1500 featuring Eimear Quinn at St Brigid’s Cathedral on Sunday at 7pm (Tickets €10). If you fancy a bank holiday walk, St Brigid’s Camino Walk (6km) begins at 11am on Monday, starting off at St Brigid’s Shrine (Eircode W34 X529). See brigid1500.ie/Events

Trailing Brigid

The Crawford Art Gallery in Cork is hosting Music at Midday at noon on Sunday in conjunction with MTU Cork School of Music. There will be a special tour of the collection at 2pm, highlighting the themes of women, nature and mythology.

An interactive trail themed around Brigid will take place on Monday, as well as a drop-in art workshop, a tour of the gallery’s collection, live music and an animation screening. Admission free: crawfordartgallery.ie

Dolled up

Fancy making your own Brídeog corn doll? Epic, the Irish Emigration Museum, will show you how.

You’ll be taught the tradition at a workshop suitable for adults and children over six on Monday at 2pm (Tickets €12).

There is also an interactive storytelling session for children under six, where they’ll learn about incredible women from Irish history, including pirates, pilots, mountaineers and poets. Admission to Tiny Tots: Brigid’s Stories is included as part of the EPIC admission ticket. Adults €17.50, children under 6 go free. epicchq.com

Cloaked in saintliness

A 30-metre patchwork cloak made by 80 women will be unveiled in a torch-lit procession in Tipperary on Sunday. Leaving from the West Gate at 5pm, it will be worn by stilt-walking artist Dee Tierney and will make its way to Kickham Barracks Plaza.

There’ll be a performance there with spoken word artist Catherine McVicker and singer Breege Phelan, who will perform an invocation to the Goddess Brigid.

Waxing lyrical

As part of the Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women festival, Meeting House Square in Temple Bar will be transformed into Imbolc Fair on Sunday from 12pm to 4pm.

You can attend a body-painting workshop, learn about the art of blacksmithing, join in a women’s weaving circle or have a chat with resident poet Osaro, who will help you craft your own poem. Individual events cost from €0-10. dublin.ie/brigit

Worship willow

Learn how to make your own St Brigid’s cross at workshops taking place in Wicklow. Local weaving expert Aoife from Wicklow Willows will host the free events on Sunday and Monday at 11am and 12 noon at the Seed Cafe at Avondale Beyond the Trees.

The workshops will also recount the lovely traditions associated with the celebration of Lá Fhéile Bríde. beyondthetreesavondale.com

Women on tour

The National Museum of Ireland – Decorative Arts & History is hosting a variety of free family tours all weekend. These guided tours at Collins Barracks explore the role of women throughout Irish history, and include Women in Revolution: Representations through Soldiers and Chiefs, and The Way We Wore: Representations of Social Change through Clothing. museum.ie

Burning brightly

The National Famine Museum at Strokestown Park is hosting various events as part of the new Brigid’s Awakening Festival in Roscommon. These include Candlelit Tales around the fireplace on Saturday at 3pm (suitable for all ages) and 7pm (geared to adults). Admission free: strokestownpark.ie

Stall to the barracks

The family-friendly St Brigid’s Day Fair at Richmond Barracks in Inchicore takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 11am-5pm. There’ll be over 30 clothing, design and art stalls, plus crafts, entertainment, workshops, food and fun things to do. richmondbarracks.ie

Planting magic

Take the guided tour, Féile Bhríde – History, Mystery & Magic, at the National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin on Sunday and Monday at 2pm. Discover Brigid’s links to the ancient festival of Imbolc, and spot signs of spring emerging in the gardens. Tickets €5: botanicgardens.ie

Sea plenty

The new Féile na mBan festival in Bundoran, Donegal, celebrates women in art, history, literature and music. Events on Saturday and Sunday include sea swimming, surfing, music performances, knitting and macramé workshops, poetry readings, a craft fair and a special movie screening of An Cailín Ciúin. Some events are free. feilenamban.ie

Rebels with a cause

The National Concert Hall in Dublin will present Rebel Irishwomen in the John Field Room on Sunday at 3pm. The event is a reinterpretation of the 1966 Claddagh Records release containing personal experiences, recollections and the songs of three women particularly associated with the 1916 Rising – Helena Molony, Maud Gonne MacBride and Kathleen Behan. Tickets €15, see nch.ie

Cross crafts

There are free workshops on making St Brigid’s crosses and/or Brídeog dolls at Brigit’s Garden in Galway on Monday at 2pm and 3pm. No charge, donations welcome, see brigitsgarden.ie

Glorious culture

Glór in Ennis is hosting St Brigid’s Day Irish Culture Exchange on Monday at 2pm. It will be a celebration through music, dance, poetry and art, and there will be music, a céilí, children’s workshops, traditional Irish music and more. Tickets: Adults €5, children free. glor.ie

Drinking Biddys

The Guinness Storehouse is offering free entry all weekend to anyone over 18 called Brigid or a first or surname variation or derivative – such as Bríd, McBride, Gilbrides, Biddy and Breda. You must produce valid ID at the Guinness Storehouse admissions desk. First admissions are at 10am and last at 5pm. See guinness-storehouse.com