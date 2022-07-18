Limerick hails conquering heroes at homecoming for three-in-a-row All-Ireland hurling champs

Limerick City has to come to a standstill as the all conquering All-Ireland hurling champions make a triumphant return home following their three-in-a-row exploits.

Up to 40,000 people are expected to line the sun-kissed Treaty streets as the hurling heroes arrive for a summer party they’ll never forget.

Around 40,000 fans are also expected at Limerick’s home sportsground, the TUS Gaelic Grounds on the Ennis Road, for a concert celebration, where the hurling champions and the Liam MacCarthy Cup will appear on a massive stage later.

Fresh from her appearance at the Glastonbury music festival, local star, Denise Chaila, along with MuRli & God Knows, performing together as Narolane, will lead a stellar line-up of music acts including Emma Langford and Moncrieff, for what organisers CWB and Limerick GAA pledged will be “an unforgettable evening”.

The ticket-only event, costing €2, were being offered through Ticketmaster and are limited to nine tickets per transaction, and no alcohol will be allowed on site.

Organisers said gates at the venue opened at 5pm with entertainment beginning shortly afterwards, and the county’s senior hurlers are expected on stage around 7pm. The event is expected to concludie at approximately 10pm.

Traffic restrictions will be in place as the team parade on an open top bus from Colbert railway station to the Gaelic Grounds.

Supporters planning to attend the homecoming have been urged to use public transport or to park in the city centre and walk the short distance to the Gaelic Grounds.

The local authority has confirmed that there is no parking available at the grounds but the TUS Moylish Car Park will be available.

The council said Sarsfield Bridge, Shelbourne Road, Lower Shelbourne Road and the Ennis Road from Henry Street to Ivan’s Cross will have “rolling road closures” to vehicular traffic later this evening.

Traffic will be diverted to the Northern Ring Road, Clonmacken, Shannon Bridge and Thomond Bridge.

The council said traffic disruption is expected until at least 10.30pm tonight.

As temperatures soared towards 30C people turning out to support the hurling champions have been advised to wear sunblock and to drink plenty of water.