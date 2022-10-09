‘Life is fragile’ – says Creeslough priest as he urges people to seek help

The community of Creeslough in Co Donegal gathered together in prayer this morning to remember the 10 victims who died in Friday’s explosion.

As 10 candles flickered on the altar of St Michael’s church, parish priest Fr John Joe Duffy welcomed the congregation to what was a “very different” Sunday service.

Fr Duffy said the entire community is in a state of “disbelief” and will continue to rally together in the days and months ahead.

“We pray for the 10 people who have died in the tragic accident in our community. We also pray in a very special way for those who are seriously injured in hospital and all the families that are bereaved,” he said.

“We pray for all who continue to respond to this accident in our emergency services and others who are helping at this time.

“This Sunday morning is a very different Sunday morning to other Sunday mornings, we’re all in a state of disbelief and shock that such an accident could happen in our community, or indeed such an accident could happen anywhere.

“It just reminds us that while we go about our daily lives, our lives are all so fragile, life is fragile and precious. If the last few days have been a reminder for anything to us, it should be a reminder to us of how important family are, how important relationships are.”

Fr Duffy said that while the community has been hit by a “tsunami of grief”, it has also been hit by a “tsunami of support” from people far and wide.

“We as a community are finding it difficult not just this morning but, in the days ahead, we have been hit with a tsunami of grief, a numbness, but the most important thing of all is that we be there for each other,” he said.

“So many people have been affected in so many ways by this tragic accident in our community.

“Let us also realise this morning that we have also been hit by another tsunami, a tsunami of prayer and support from right across this country.

“People are praying for us and wishing every good will for us, praying for those who have lost loved ones. The good wishes of so many people have been extended to us and we’re heartened by that.”

Fr Duffy urged anyone who is struggling to reach out and seek help from the local surgery.

“We thank those who are supporting us, those who helped us and those who came into our community and reached out to us,” he said.

“We’re strengthened by that in our time of sadness and sorrow. I want to thank from the bottom of my heart each and every person who has helped us.

“This morning I ask God to send us more grace, more strength and more help. I urge you this morning also to reach out and avail yourselves of the services that are being provided to us through the local surgery and HSE.

“If you know anyone that is in need of help, I urge you to keep in contact with the local surgery.”

Fr Duffy said the parish will pray the Rosary at 10pm tonight in St Michael’s Church.