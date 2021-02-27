Life after Covid: how the virus will change Ireland forever

It is hard to contemplate now during a bleak period of lockdown, but life in Ireland should begin its slow crawl back to normality some time soon.

If all goes to plan with the vaccine, extended families will be able to meet and even embrace each other again without being treated like social pariahs. By next year, Croke Park could again be packed on All-Ireland days, with the winning captain promising to see the crowd later in Copper’s.

Departure lounges will fill up with eager guilt-free holidaymakers heading on sunshine getaways without having to worry about appearing on RTÉ’s Prime Time.

Who knows, drinkers may even compete in huddles for the attention of the man or woman behind a bar.

But some features of life will have changed forever when the virus that has wreaked havoc on the country finally subsides.

Try as we might to shed all inhibitions, there may still be a lingering fear. Covid-19 is unlikely to vanish entirely, according to medical experts.

Rumours of the demise of office life are perhaps exaggerated, but a greater number of people are likely to work from home, at least part of the time, and that is likely to change towns and cities.

The pandemic has shown that most of us have a hankering to meet friends in person.

The pub and restaurant trades have had their bleakest years in living memory, but they should bounce back, at least in places where they were still in demand before the pandemic.

The crisis has shown us conclusively that video-conferencing services such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams cannot replace the immediacy and intimacy of the person-to-person encounter. Nevertheless, the video apps have still become part of our lives, tools we can use when we need them.

More of us have also become used to online shopping, cancelling out the necessity of a weekly trudge around a supermarket — and the decline in the use of cash has been dramatic.

Ultimately, the economy is likely to wake from its slumber as shuttered workplaces reopen, but the Government will have to do its utmost to ensure that this recession does not leave a scarred generation who emerged into adulthood without the prospect of work.

After the mass mobilisation of resources to fight the virus through testing, tracing and distribution of vaccines, voters will expect more from their public services.

Past crises have shown that politicians found guilty by the electorate of an inadequate response face annihilation at the polls.

SOCIALISING

Ain’t no stopping us now

Andrea Horan dreams of a Roaring Twenties-style decadence when the pandemic is in the past and the bright young things are putting the buzz back into city life. The campaigner for a better Dublin nightlife believes the pent-up desire to socialise will be apparent as soon as the shackles are lifted.

“The pandemic has shown us what’s really important — our friends, the people we meet, the experiences we share,” she says. “It’s not about material things as much. I think people will flood back to cafés and restaurants, will meet their friends in pubs and go to gigs together.”

Andrea Horan, from Tropical Popical nail bar in Dublin, says young people, in particular, are craving a return to normality. Photo by Mark Condren

Andrea Horan, from Tropical Popical nail bar in Dublin, says young people, in particular, are craving a return to normality. Photo by Mark Condren

Horan, owner of the Tropical Popical nail bar on the normally vibrant South William Street, also believes a planned increase in licensed premises’ opening hours — which would bring Ireland more in line with Europe — will provide a boost to the night-time economy. “We’ve been crying out for this for years, and it’s not just about having clubs open longer — it’s about extending the range of services, like being able to get a coffee, later into the evening.”

She says young people, in particular, are craving a return to normality — and socialising is fundamental to that. “We’ve seen that when restrictions have eased, people have flooded back. That will happen again when it’s finally over — on a huge scale.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Angela Dorgan, a key figure in the country’s music scene and a campaigner to safeguard musicians’ interests during the pandemic.

“I’m hearing that when gigs are having to be postponed that people are not looking for refunds, but are waiting for the time they’ll actually be able to see the shows. I think there’s an awareness that if you want your favourite coffee shop or pub or venue to survive, you have to come out and support them — and I’m sure that will happen and hopefully every small business in this area can survive what has been an extremely tough time.”

Dorgan, chairwoman of the National Campaign for the Arts, says the desire to socialise post-pandemic is not just testament to the gregarious, outward-looking nature of the Irish but to an innate human need to interact with others.

“I read a very interesting story in The New York Times about our 150 ‘incidental friends’ — they’re the people that you know, or half-know, and that you bump into on a night out. Before all this happened, most of us wouldn’t have thought too much about that, but now when we’re hardly getting to see anyone, we realise how that interaction is so important — and that’s why I think we’ll see so much socialising in the future.”

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, believes the establishments that withstand the pressures of sustained enforced closure will do well.

“They’ve adapted very well during this time, with take-outs and meal kits, but there will be a huge desire to sit in a restaurant with your friends,” he says. “Social distancing may still be part of the experience well into the future, and I think restaurants will have to be ready for that.

“They will want to ensure that people feel safe coming back out, and I think they will come and they’ll spend money because when you go to a restaurant, you’re not just buying food and drink — there’s the atmosphere, the camaraderie, the experience.”

WORK

Don’t write off the office

Grand pronouncements about the death of the office are wildly overstated. That’s the view of Kieran McKeown, managing director of Matrix Recruitment. “There’s no doubt that remote working — working from home — will be a feature of a lot of jobs from now on, but the office will also be very much part of the future,” he says.

McKeown believes that the pandemic has accelerated a model of hybrid working, where people typically work part of the week in the office and part at home.

“That sort of flexibility will be important to employees,” he says. “And any dynamic company would want to ensure they have that flexibility built into their structures. They’ve seen that a great deal of good work can be done remotely, so you won’t have the sort of resistance to flexible working that you might have had before.”

He believes hybrid working will satisfy many employees’ requirements in that they will get to enjoy flexibility, “especially around childcare”, as well as being part of the office environment.

Jennifer Cashman, employment law partner at Ronan Daly Jermyn solicitors, also believes the hybrid work model is the most obvious route forward.

“The pandemic has given people the opportunity to see what remote working is like,” she says. “For some it’s been great, for others it’s been a difficult adjustment. It’s also shown employers that remote working can work, even if certain aspects of the office environment are very difficult to replicate online.”

Cashman notes that the Government has been keen to allow employees to continue with remote working should they wish.

“Leo Varadkar is championing remote working and is talking about legislating the right to remote working from September,” she says. “And, anecdotally, from talking to employers, the vast majority have said that they’re going to be operating a hybrid model going forward. They’re all saying they don’t want people working from home five days a week and nor do employees themselves want that.

“Even people who maybe thought [remote working] was the holy grail have decided it’s not. Employers have concern about the culture they create — and it’s very hard to do that online, especially for new hires.”

Recruitment consultant Karen O’Reilly says the way we work will forever change. “Nobody could have envisaged how radically our work lives would change in just 12 months,” she says. “People have a taste for remote working and both employees and employers can see that it can work. The resistance that was there beforehand was coming from employers around issues like technology, security, productivity and trust — but [those concerns] have largely been eliminated.”

O’Reilly, who founded the companies EmployFlex and EmployMum, says it is important to note that the remote work so many of us have done since last March would be different to remote working in a normal environment.

“This is working in an extraordinary situation, in a pandemic, and so many are in the same boat,” she says. “But it’s a different situation when offices are open. I think people will want the freedom to be able to go between both sides of work, but employers will also be asking themselves if they really need to keep paying for expensive office space.”

ECONOMY

Betting on bouncing back

Even those with the most cursory understanding of economics can sense the hammer blow that the pandemic has dealt over the past 12 months, but many believe that recovery could come quickly.

“The Irish economy was probably better placed than most to deal with the pandemic,” says Kieran McQuinn of the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI). “We had been growing significantly over the past few years, especially when you compare us to other European countries.

“And even in 2020, we had a positive growth rate — even if a lot of that was down to multinationals. The domestic economy is still quite robust and resilient.

“Once we get back to some degree of normality, I would expect the economy to grow quite strongly again — partly because there’s been a significant increase in personal savings that people have accumulated. Not everyone has been adversely impacted by the pandemic. There’s anything up to €15bn in an increase in savings that will gradually come back into the economy.”

Emmet Oliver, lecturer at the UCD Lochlann Quinn School of Business, is also optimistic about our economic future. “Exports have remained because we are strong on pharmaceutical and technology,” he says. “While it’s true that the job market has been bad for younger people, a surprising number [of the working population] have stayed in employment. And, outside of retail, you haven’t had that many companies going bust when you compare it to the 2010/11 period.

“The fact that the Irish economy was in a very good position before all this will really help us. There were low levels of corporate and personal debt. Savings rates were reasonably high. And we were pretty much at full employment. And the multinationals have been an amazing economic crutch for us — and they’re helping us get through this.”

Economist David Higgins, an analyst at independent researcher Carraighill, says it is notable that while many businesses are completely shut down as a result of lockdown, it’s very different to the fallout from the 2008 financial crash.

“The difference is that because of government supports this time, places have not shut permanently, whereas in the crash they did,” he says. “And when they shut permanently, it’s very hard to reopen them. Right now, the old economy is on pause and when we unpause it, those structures will still be there and people’s jobs are still linked to their employer and that’s a fundamental reason why we can have a stronger recovery out of this one than before.

“Will it feel like a boom-time coming out of this? I think it will and that’s because things have been so shut down, so even seeing people out and being able to go to restaurants and cinemas will feel like such a recovery.”

Michael Dowling, professor of finance at the DCU Business School, believes post-pandemic Ireland will see two forms of middle classes. “There are those who’ll want experiences, rather than comfort and space, and they’ll live in cities, while others will want financial security and they’ll move a bit further out, where it’s less expensive to live, and that sort of migration will bring a certain type of retail to them.”

He also believes the pandemic has thrown a spotlight on those workers, most of them young people, who work in poorly paid, low-security jobs.

“While the economy will recover, the chasm between those who have and those who don’t will feel wider. While many people have been hit very hard by this pandemic, others have had little financial hit — in fact, they’ve been able to save, and they’ll have increased spending power when all this is over.”

URBAN LIVING

The race for space

Covid is likely to have a profound impact on towns and cities, and has caused many urban dwellers to reflect on the way they live.

Young couples with families, in particular, may be paying high rents or mortgages for apartments or townhouses, but the experience of the past year has confirmed to them that this way of life does not suit them.

Lorcan Sirr, lecturer in housing policy at Technological University Dublin, says the pandemic has shown that many families have a desperate desire for more space in their homes both inside and outside.

“Both parents might find themselves working from home at the kitchen table and there are children there as well trying to do their homework,” he says.

According to Sirr, modern Irish homes in cities are built to specifications where bedrooms are crammed into as small a space as possible. Many apartments are built without balconies.

The fears over job security that were unleashed by the pandemic will cause many to see the advantage of owning a property rather than renting, he says.

Families yearning for more space and ownership of a property are likely to look for better value in areas outside Dublin.

There is a substantial population of city workers who have little allegiance to the capital. They may be tempted to move away, particularly if they are only required to be in an office two or three days a week, or can work exclusively at home.

Sirr predicts one effect of the pandemic may be a boost to regional towns, where empty buildings could be repurposed for housing.

One negative effect of the pandemic is that many commuters may be reluctant to take public transport for some time to come.

“Either people want to live close to their work so that they can walk or cycle, or they will be prepared for the long trip by car to a commuter town,” says Sirr.

Dr Suzanne Meade of Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the state agency, said the pandemic has led to a surge in cycling and pop-up cycle lanes in towns and cities.

A cyclist uses the new dedicated cycle lane on Inns Quay in Dublin city centre

A cyclist uses the new dedicated cycle lane on Inns Quay in Dublin city centre

It remains to be seen if these lanes are made permanent. In Berlin and London, there have been moves to remove some of them after a backlash from motorists.

One of the permanent effects of the pandemic is likely to be a change in shopping habits. Suddenly, online shopping became second nature, and many customers are likely to stick with the habit.

Online grocery sales immediately increased by 114pc, but the most profound effect has been seen in the closures of high street chain stores.

The pandemic has claimed Debenhams, Warehouse, Oasis and the Arcadia empire, owners of such household names as Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Miss Selfridge.

Richard Guiney of the business group Dublin Town says the city will have to adapt to the changing circumstances with fewer shops on the streets. Some buildings will be adapted for residential use, and others for entertainment and hospitality.

While big chains may be under threat, Guiney says small independent stores such as bookshops, craft shops and specialist clothing stores are doing well. Local shops such as butchers and greengrocers have also thrived.

HEALTH

The doctor will see you on screen 2

Professor Mary Horgan, president of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, is optimistic that the Covid situation will improve in Ireland in a slow and sustained way in the coming months as vaccines take effect.

But even when life returns to normal, Covid-19 is still likely to be around in some form.

Horgan, an infectious diseases consultant, says: “You have to remember that smallpox is the only disease that has been completely eradicated from the world. With every other infection, we control it and it is still around at a low level and often it is seasonal, as happens with the flu.

“Masking and social distancing will continue for a while. I can see that with this virus, we will require regular vaccines, and we don’t know yet if they will be yearly.”

Most doctors agree that the effort required to control the virus will leave a permanent mark on our health services.

Telemedicine, which had been talked about for decades, has finally become a reality during the pandemic. Doctors have held virtual consultations to avoid the risk of infection in hospitals and surgeries.

Dr Brian Turner, health economist at University College Cork, says the pandemic has accelerated a trend, where patients are treated away from hospitals.

“We are likely to see more health services provided in GP surgeries and primary care centres,” he says.

In the short to medium term, the pandemic has led to a growth in waiting lists, but it has also shown what a mass mobilisation of staff and resources can achieve.

In the most recent budget, an extra €4bn was added to health spending, the largest increase in the history of the State.

There have been promises of 16,000 extra healthcare staff, including hospital consultants, nurses and doctors, and more than 1,000 extra in-patient beds.

If the Government can find huge sums down the back of the sofa to tackle the Covid crisis, will the public settle for the old regime of long waiting lists and patchy services, or will they demand more from the health system?

“The pandemic has shown what can be achieved if the red tape is allowed to disappear,” Horgan says. “Staff acted quickly and effectively and figured out how to respond to the needs of patients, whether it was providing oxygen support, or organising high-dependency care for the critically ill.”

It is hoped that the pandemic will enable the health service to improve its notoriously cumbersome system for storing information about patients. In order to administer vaccines, the HSE has gathered information about those who will receive the jabs, including PPS numbers and health data.

Horgan says she hopes the vaccination IT system could be a kickstart for gathering information in an organised, standardised way, rather than relying on many different systems.

At the start of last year, before the pandemic, we would have found it strange if we saw a tourist wearing a mask in an airport or on the street.

But that kind of behaviour will now be normal as the virus continues to have a low-level presence, and we are likely to use hand sanitisers for some time to come.

POLITICS

Winning the war but losing voters

During the early months of the pandemic, Leo Varadkar tried to conjure up a blitz spirit.

Echoing the words of Winston Churchill during Britain’s darkest hour in World War II, the then Taoiseach said: “This is the calm before the storm — before the surge. And when it comes — and it will come — never will so many ask so much of so few.”

During those months, Varadkar perhaps achieved the peak of his popularity.

Leo Varadkar tried to cut it as a Churchillian figure in in the early days of the crisis, but it didn't fare well for Britain's leader the next time he went to the polls. Photo by Mark Condren

Leo Varadkar tried to cut it as a Churchillian figure in in the early days of the crisis, but it didn't fare well for Britain's leader the next time he went to the polls. Photo by Mark Condren

But while he tried to cut it as a Churchillian figure, look at what happened to Winston in Britain’s 1945 election. The Labour Party won with a landslide and the wartime leader was dumped out of office.

As the second-string leader in the present government, will Varadkar suffer the same fate when he resumes his role as Taoiseach and the country eventually goes to the polls?

Gary Murphy, professor of politics at Dublin City University, says that upheavals such as the crisis we are now witnessing usually lead to dramatic political change.

At the 2011 election after the economic crash, Fianna Fáil and its Green coalition partners performed disastrously, and the main party was almost obliterated in Dublin.

Murphy says he would be astonished if Sinn Féin does not extend its lead over the two other main parties by a wide margin.

“We have the conditions for another upheaval, and you have to remember that the only reason why Sinn Féin did not win convincingly at the last election was that they did not have enough candidates,” he says.

Health and housing were the most important issues at the last election and they will be even more crucial after the pandemic, he predicts.

“People won’t settle for the old ways of doing things, and they will be much more receptive to change. The Irish population has moved to the left.”

With three parties jostling for advantage, the present government under Micheál Martin is seen as a lot less cohesive than caretaker administration.

It is not just the division between the three parties and poor communications that have dented support for the Government. According to Murphy, there are also bitter divisions within the parties, particularly Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

Dr Maura Adshead, lecturer in politics at the University of Limerick, says there is also a sense that it would not matter who is in office. People have lost their trust in government, because they are weary of the crisis after months in lockdown.

There may be disenchantment, but she believes the pandemic has underlined the need for strong state intervention in a crisis.

“Unlike the economic crisis, the mainstream parties are terrified of responding with austerity,” she says.

It remains to be seen how the political system responds to the contrasting fortunes of different groups in society.

On the one hand, there are those in professional jobs, who continued working in the pandemic as before, and may have even saved money.

On the other hand, there are those in low-paid jobs such as care workers and shop assistants. Added to this group are those who have been left out of work in the crisis and may have become disaffected, such as hairdressers, beauticians, publicans and those in the entertainment industry. These voters could become more alienated from the civil war parties.

“The only hope for Fine Gael is that Leo Varadkar will become Taoiseach again in 2022 [under the rotation arrangement with Micheál Martin],” Adshead says. “By that time, the situation may have improved.”

By the time of the next election in 2025, the virus may have receded as the most pressing issue in politics. But that is not to suggest that another crisis will not come along and overwhelm the Government.

‘People could work at home some days and work out of the hub on other days’

HUB HOPES: Helen Nolan

Helen Nolan, co-founder and CEO of Spraoi agus Sport, in Carndonagh, Co Donegal. Photo by Lorcan Doherty

Helen Nolan, co-founder and CEO of Spraoi agus Sport, in Carndonagh, Co Donegal. Photo by Lorcan Doherty

Helen Nolan, a social entrepreneur from Carndonagh, hopes that the town will become a co-working hub for remote workers all over the Inishowen Peninsula in north Donegal after the pandemic has passed.

When Nolan moved back to the county to raise her family, she realised that there was a dearth of activities for new mothers and she set up Spraoi agus Spórt to provide an outlet for people like her and their children. Since then it has grown to become a hub for activities for kids of all ages running courses from Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) to creative writing.

Now Spraoi agus Spórt, in partnership with Donegal County Council, has applied for funding from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund to transform an abandoned department store in the town into a digital co-working hub where hot desks, coffee on tap and shared ideas would be the order of the day.

Called Tús Nua, the space would have 18 desks where people could hire a desk for a day or rent an office for a longer term. It’s envisaged that the hub would also become the new home of the town’s existing digital Fab Lab for young people, and have facilities for people with complex needs.

Nolan, a mother of four, believes that allowing local teenagers to see remote co-working up close might allow them to envisage how creating their own business and working remotely is possible in rural places like Carndonagh.

As Donegal County Council is working on its remote working strategy, Helen believes Tús Nua would be a big help in attracting people to live and work in north Donegal.

“We’re hoping that people working from home could do a hybrid model — they could work at home some days and work out of the hub on other days,” she says. “We’d hope to attract people starting their own business too. It’s about creating an ecosystem linking in with the Local Enterprise Office and organisations like Inishowen Development Partnership — and including the teenage hub. We’d also hope to create a performance space on site.”

‘We have to look at the positives of the pandemic – it opens up the whole of Ireland’

BUSINESS BOOST: Edel Mc Cabe

Edel Mc Cabe of EMC agency at her home in Fahan, Co Donegal. Photo by Lorcan Doherty

Edel Mc Cabe of EMC agency at her home in Fahan, Co Donegal. Photo by Lorcan Doherty

Ever since she was a girl, Edel Mc Cabe dreamed of running her own business. When she left Co Donegal, after her Leaving Cert, she never dreamed that she might be able to run that business from her home county.

The pandemic changed everything for the 39-year-old, who set up her business Effective Marketing Communications Agency (EMC) last July. After completing an MBA at Trinity College, Dublin, she moved back home last March just as restrictions were starting to bite.

Her fiancé Marcin Ozga from Poland, who works with Google, joined her and the couple moved in with her mother Rebecca at the family home in Fahan, a short journey from Buncrana.

While they own a house in the Dublin suburb of Walkinstown, Mc Cabe says they are now seriously considering building their own house in Donegal and making the move permanently or working in Dublin a couple of days a week.

“It never entered my head that I could be at home and work in Donegal,” she says. “I left home at 17 to go to college and I wanted to get experience in marketing and there’s just not the industry in Donegal. The jobs were in Leinster. But now I can see a way that young people coming up don’t have to make that choice. We have to look at the positives of the pandemic — it opens up the whole of Ireland,” says Mc Cabe, who now works with clients from Roscommon to Florida.

Good broadband means she can be on her laptop and do her work as easily from Donegal as Dublin. When she looks out the window today, she sees the broad stretch of Lisfannon Beach in one direction and the brooding hulk of Scalp Mountain in the other. The open spaces of her childhood are a welcome addition to her life, she says, allowing her to have access to abundant nature without going outside her 5km.

“It’s like reconnecting with parts of childhood and reconnecting with family again. Marcin loves it here. He’s from a rural part of Poland and loves the space,” she says.

McCabe and Marcin got engaged in April last year when he proposed at Grianán of Aileach, an ancient stone fort in Inishowen, where you can see as far as Errigal Mountain in west Donegal. In the long term, she believes this piece of Donegal will play a big part in their future.