Life after Covid: how the virus will change Ireland forever

Pubs will be revived, ‘hybrid working’ will be the norm and city dwellers seeking space could revitalise the regions. One year after the first Irish Covid case, Kim Bielenberg and John Meagher look forward to a new age of upheaval

Illustration by Harry Burton

Illustration by Harry Burton

Illustration by Harry Burton

Illustration by Harry Burton

It is hard to contemplate now during a bleak period of lockdown, but life in Ireland should begin its slow crawl back to normality some time soon.

If all goes to plan with the vaccine, extended families will be able to meet and even embrace each other again without being treated like social pariahs. By next year, Croke Park could again be packed on All-Ireland days, with the winning captain promising to see the crowd later in Copper’s.

Departure lounges will fill up with eager guilt-free holidaymakers heading on sunshine getaways without having to worry about appearing on RTÉ’s Prime Time.

