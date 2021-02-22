Level 5 restrictions until at least April 5 under Government’s new Living with Covid-19 plan

Level 5 restrictions will remain in place until at least April 5 at which point they will be reviewed under the Government’s new Living with Covid-19 plan.

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 has agreed to leave the highest level of restrictions in place for another six weeks over concerns about the continuously high rate of new coronavirus cases.

There are no other dates for easing restrictions in the Government’s new plan, according to those involved in drafting it.

Meanwhile, up to 330,000 students will return to classrooms next Monday under plans agreed by the Cabinet committee.

Leaving Cert students along with children in junior infants, senior infants, first class and second class will resume classes on March 1 following a full Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

The move follows weeks of negotiations between the Department of Education and unions and it is hoped it will pave the way for other pupils to return to classes later in March.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will review the impact of thousands of children returning to schools before the Government decide to send any more pupils back to classrooms.

However, Education Minister Norma Foley hopes the remainder of primary school children along with fifth and third year secondary school pupils will return in the latter half of March. However, this will be dependent on public health advice.

The Government’s new Living with Covid-19 Plan is expected to contain very little good news for the public with ministers and their advisers insisting they will not offer any clarity on when restrictions will be eased.

It comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a detailed roadmap for England to exit lockdown over the coming months.

But sources in Government Buildings insisted the Irish plan will not contain dates as research shows compliance with restrictions drops when dates are given.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is pushing for some construction work to be permitted in the coming weeks.

Mr O’Brien wants work on social housing to resume along with private home completions. However, there is concern in Cabinet about the impact of reopening big construction sites due the movement of workers, especially when many would be travelling between counties to get to work.

It is widely expected the new Living with Covid-19 Plan will see the current Level 5 restrictions extended until at least April but mostly likely up until the start of May.

There is a push from some ministers to ease the 5km travel ban and allow people to meet up in groups outdoors next month.

However, a very cautious approach is being taken by Taoiseach Micheál Martin after the easing of restrictions at Christmas resulted in a wave of new Covid-19 cases and hundreds of people dying from the virus.

Significant emphasis will be focused on the national vaccination programme which the Government hopes will be ramped up to one million jabs a month by April and beyond. The number of people vaccinated will also be a key factor in deciding when restrictions can be eased.

It is hoped all healthcare workers and over-70s will have received their two jabs by mid-May and this will give the Government more room to ease regulations.

Meanwhile, England’s coronavirus restrictions could finally be lifted by June 21 as part of a four-stage plan, Boris Johnson has announced as he declared “the end really is in sight”.

In the first phase, all pupils in England’s schools are expected to return to class from March 8, with wider use of face masks and testing in secondary schools.

Socialising in parks and public spaces with one other person will also be permitted from that date.

A further easing of restrictions will take place on March 29 when the school Easter holidays begin - with larger groups of up to six people or two households allowed to gather in parks and gardens.

Other measures in the road map set out by the prime minister include:

- From April 12 at the earliest: shops, hairdressers, nail salons, libraries, outdoor attractions and outdoor hospitality venues such as beer gardens will reopen.

- From May 17 at the earliest, two households or groups of up to six people will be allowed to mix indoors and crowds of up to 10,000 in the largest venues will be allowed at performances and sporting events.

Online Editors