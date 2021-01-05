Level 5 restrictions: 10 other lockdown measures that could be considered as Covid cases skyrocket

Ireland is in Level 5 lockdown as countries across Europe implement tough measures in an attempt to slow the rapid spread of Covid-19.

As the number of Covid cases in this country hit record levels, we take a look at further restrictions which could be brought in to contain the virus.

1. Schools

Government leaders are meeting today to discuss the extended closure of schools which could now remain shut for the rest of January. If they do, Ireland wouldn’t be the first to do so.

Schools closed early in Germany in mid-December as the situation worsened there. Last night, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a third national lockdown on England and shut schools to most students to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed by surging coronavirus infections.

2. Childcare facilities

Germany closed their daycare centres before Christmas in response to the spread of the virus. While creches currently remain open in Ireland for essential workers, child care providers have called for clarity on who should be prioritised. There has also been concern expressed about staff returning to work as cases spiral.

As it currently stands, the Government’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Scheme is not planned to restart until January 11.

3. Exercise

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has already stated that the government is considering decreasing the existing exercise limitation from 5km to 2km.

Other countries have gone even further than that though. In the state of South Australia, outdoor exercise and even dog walking was banned due to a Covid-19 outbreak in November.

4. Weddings

As it currently stands, weddings are allowed to proceed during Level 5. However, only a maximum of six guests are allowed.

These rules could be tightened further though, like they have been in parts of the UK where wedding ceremonies are not allowed at all, except in exceptional circumstances such as one partner being terminally ill.

5. Funerals

Funerals may have up to 10 mourners under current Level 5 rules. In comparison to other countries, this is already a tight number, with Tier 4 UK counties allowing up to 30 people.

However, during the start of the pandemic some places did take quite a hard line, with the City of York Council in the UK deciding that funeral services would not be available - only direct cremations.

6. Takeaway food and drink

Right now, many people remain working in the service industry as restaurants, cafes and pubs that serve food can stay open for takeaway. But should the situation worsen even further, could they close altogether?

New Zealand took this approach back in April of last year, completely shutting down the industry. And this was despite the fact that no community cases were even reported in the country at the time.

7. Construction

Construction sites have remained open for the duration of level 5, although they were closed when the country first went into lockdown back in March.

For the most part, this remains the norm throughout Europe, as construction continues to take place despite Covid-19 outbreaks across the continent.

8. Curfews

As Covid cases continue to rise in France, the French government introduced a curfew that varies in different areas. For some regions the curfew begins at 8pm, but in recent days certain parts of the country are under curfew from as early as 6pm.

9. Outdoor exercise with another person

Currently, you can meet one other person outdoors for socially-distant exercise. But cutting this entirely is another option for government.

10. Hardware stores

Shops such as hardware stores were closed during the first lockdown in March, April and May of last year. However, under Level 5 these stores are allowed to open as an essential retailer.





Online Editors