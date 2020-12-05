Letting us off leash now is a real test of personal responsibility

It's like the sociological experiment of a mad professor. Incarcerate a nation for six weeks – and then release them just in time for the biggest celebration of the year.

What could possibly go wrong? We’re about to find out.

After being locked up since October, the country has finally been put out of its misery by a glorious lifting of restrictions for Christmas.

It’s brilliant – and I’m delighted to be free again – but it’s bonkers. They may as well have announced a national party for the end of lockdown.

What kind of political thinking concluded this would be a great idea? In the country known worldwide for “the craic” we’re like greyhounds out of the trap in Shelbourne Park.

Understandably so. The six-week lockdown was excessive and made us international outliers: nowhere else locked down for so long, so fast, in the second wave.

Also, we were effectively trapped on the island with no escape – most other countries in Europe opted for regional lockdowns, instead of our nationwide one. We were stuck with it: and limited to a 5km open prison to boot.

Now we seem to have adopted some kind of punishment/pleasure strategy that has both elements of our extremist nature, and shades of Catholicism about it. The party for December will be epic, but we’ll be likely left with a massive hangover in the aftermath.

For hospitality, it’s the busiest weekend of the year, with €50m due to be spent as the country blows off steam.

Those in the hotel business say rooms are filling up as locals book in just to escape the same four walls.

Most of the more popular venues are already full for the month ahead and the website of one Dublin gastropub crashed due to the avalanche of bookings. Owners have described it as “manic” and “nuts”. It’s fairly clear: we’re on a mad one.

Did you go out last night? I did, just to shake me from my torpor. I couldn’t remember the last time I’d sat indoors in a restaurant in the city, although it was only two months ago. The small joys of being able to live again were intoxicating.

It must have been one of the biggest nights out on the town for years. Almost everyone I know was out to celebrate – with the social-savvy securing early bookings for the entire festive season.

But is it fair to inflict these highs and lows on a country? It’s hardly good for public health – and by that I mean mental and physical, as well as control of the virus.

We’re treating it like an extreme sport, whereas elsewhere around the world they are maintaining an equilibrium. We boast about having the lowest incidence rate in the EU, and scorn other countries for their rates, comparing only the recent weeks since our strict lockdown measures took effect.

But when you look at the overall picture, many of these locations have the same, if not lower, death rates than we do. Lockdowns don’t work: they just buy time. It’s a marathon, not a race, as former Health Minster Simon Harris told us back in those salad days of the summer.

Other jurisdictions didn’t lock down as hard as we did, this time – instead, keeping on even keel by staying open with restrictions, mandatory mask-wearing and ventilation.

They didn’t achieve Ireland’s dramatic drop in numbers – but they won’t have to deal with the surge on the other side either, not to mention the exacerbated economic and social ills.

Second time around, we’re opening up into winter, when the virus is more easily transmitted, at the most sociable time in the calendar year.

Nphet is already braced for a rise in cases – which could hit highs of 1,200 a week if the virus spreads through the population over what the HSE’s Paul Reid called: “The highest-risk Christmas of our lives.”

Tanáiste Leo Varadkar has already said he believes a third lockdown will be needed in January, although CMO Dr Tony Holohan believes this is “not inevitable”.

Epidemiologist Dr Gabriel Scally issued a stark warning about lifting up now after weeks of isolation: “If we have a very merry Christmas, and meet lots of friends and family, I fear in January and February we may be burying some of those relations.”

In good news, we’re on the cusp of an effective vaccine, which is expected to be delivered to Ireland this month. The Irish scientist leading the work on the Oxford vaccine, Professor Adrian Hill, says it should mean life will be back to relative normality by as early as spring.

So what will be the results of this mass experiment? In a way, it’s a test of us as a nation. Can we practis e personal responsibility?

If so, we can show the Government it needs to trust its people – and avoid another lockdown in the New Year.