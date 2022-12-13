Let’s aspire to a place built on free-thinking rather than tribalism

Political culture has not changed enough in the 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement.

Sinn Fein is still promising an imminent united Ireland and using methods for promoting it that only push it further away, just as the Provisionals did by other means for the quarter century before the agreement.

The party is a slick operation, yet is judged by many more by the toxic sectarian bilge that pours out of supporters on social media than by the triteness of Mary Lou MacDonald or the robotic utterances of Michelle O’Neill.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as the leader of unionism faces the same imminent dilemma as his predecessors.

Does he split the party and the movement to make a compromise, or does he dig in and hold fast?

Those who split and dealt in the past, Brian Faulkner and David Trimble, ultimately lost, but those who dug in, like Craig and Paisley didn’t get far either. The great survivor, 16 years at the top, was James Molyneaux, who resolved simply to do nothing.

Our politics is so afflicted with sectarianism that both these great political movements canvass only within their community bases.

Neither has any record of converting people from the other side to their point of view.

If Sinn Fein was an authentically republican movement, it would be embarrassed to be rooted in a Catholic community. Practically everyone who votes for the party or represents it has been baptised a Catholic and educated within a Catholic school system.

True republicans seek to enable the whole population to give voice to ideas; they do not represent ethnic blocks.

Unionism, similarly, has hardly bothered to win Catholics to its cause but takes its support from people baptised in Protestant churches and educated in Protestant or de facto Protestant schools.

How can this be called being British when British political culture is so eclectic that England has a Hindu prime minister and London has a Muslim mayor?

Every political cause that arises in this democratic aberration we call Northern Ireland is split on sectarian lines.

So when the DUP organised to protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol, it rallied loyalist bands to its public meetings. It determined that this was essentially a Protestant cause.

They might instead have spoken to other parties and reached a cross-party consensus on change and on the strategy for forcing it. That’s what they would have done if their concerns were practical, but they are apparently largely pegged to a concern about how it impacts on the Union.

The resolution that will be offered will be more to do with the practical difficulties.

The hope for our future does not lie in the visions of either of these movements being fulfilled. A united Ireland secured without Protestant support will not end sectarianism. A unionist victory over the protocol, likely restoring a hard border — if such were attainable — would not ease division and smooth the way to a stable future.

The only way to stabilise Northern Ireland is to reform the political culture so that ideologies are not grounded on communities. A political party which derives its support from a sectarian base is a sectarian party, and we have four of them.

The only truly hopeful development in the last 25 years has been the growth of the middle ground, the votes going to the Alliance Party and others which refuse sectarian communal alignment.

But if that middle ground is to change, our political culture it has to be more than non-sectarian.

It has to be actively anti-sectarian. It has to put up ideas for political reform that underscore the undesirability of any political party grounding itself on an ethnic or sectarian block.

I don’t hear those ideas from anyone.

If an Islamic party or a Catholic, Protestant or Hindu party emerged to contest for seats at Westminster, the rest of the political world and the media would be appalled. Yet that is what our norm is here, so normal that we hardly see anything wrong with it.

The parties of the Catholic community address their umbrage at the parties of the Protestant community and the parties of the Protestant community attack the parties of the Catholic community. And within these blocks, parties compete with each other only to show how much better they are at representing the communal interest and undermining the other side.

This is sick politics.

The Good Friday Agreement sought to make peace between sectarian factions by treating the rivalry between them as a conflict that could be resolved by creative adaptations to sovereignty.

It made sectarianism respectable, assumed that the constitution was at the heart of the difficulty. It isn’t.

These communities divide on territory, sport, religion, language, education, homosexual rights, abortion, monarchy, even on foreign affairs, with Protestants supporting Israel and Catholics tending to support Palestinians.

God knows what they will divided on next, but there will be something.

Once it was chiefly religion. The horror of it all is how solidly the division has survived the erosion of the base it was built on.

Next year was to be the year the peacelines came down. At this rate, they will never come down.

Nor will the flags nor the bloody murals.

We need to start visualising and aspiring to a society which is shot of the lot of that trash and that runs its politics on the freely-formed ideas of free-thinking people and not on a clash of communities.