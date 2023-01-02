Let 2023 be the year that violence against women finally ends

Like so many others I have been deeply disturbed by the murder of Co Armagh woman Natalie McNally.

Ms McNally is the latest victim of femicide in Northern Ireland, 15 weeks pregnant with her first child when her life was ended violently on December 18.

On Christmas Day, I looked across the dinner table at my youngest daughter and her growing belly, a much wanted pregnancy that will in the new year bring another grandson to my ever growing clan.

But in that moment I thought of the mother of Natalie McNally and the very different Christmas she was having.

Rather than excited chat about names and birth plans, the McNally family were instead waking her only daughter and unborn grandson.

As a mother you never stop worrying about your children, whether they be five, 15 or 25 they are still our babies.

Natalie was diabetic, her brother Niall said because of this they treated her as a “precious egg”.

No doubt her mother Bernadette would have been worried about her diabetes in pregnancy, fussing that she was eating properly and getting enough sleep.

But no one could even imagine the horror that befell the McNally family on finding out that the 32-year-old had been murdered in the one place where she should have been safe — her own home.

Natalie was the fourth woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland in 2022.

Police believe she knew her killer. All of the victims died in their own homes.

Retired nurse Alyson Nelson, was stabbed to death in Whitehead on April 16. Her former partner has been charged with her murder. It is the first to be tried under the new domestic abuse legislation passed by Stormont prior to the collapse of devolution.

The body of pensioner Margaret Una Noone was found in bed in her Cookstown home on June 19 with her rosary beads in her hands.

Her son has been charged with her murder.

Hollie Thomson was also found dead in her bed, preliminary medical examinations determined she had been suffocated and sustained a broken neck.

Her boyfriend has been charged with the murder of the devoted mother-of-one, who worked as a classroom assistant.

In three of the cases someone has been charged, but Natalie’s family have to grieve knowing that her killer is still on the loose.

A violent man who stabbed a petite and pregnant young woman, loved by all who knew her, is still at large.

By releasing CCTV and offering a Crimestoppers reward, the police have all but admitted they have no main suspect in mind for killing Natalie.

In a modern age where everyone leaves a digital footprint, it seems bizarre that the killer hasn’t yet been identified.

CCTV shows the suspect walking towards Natalie’s home and leaving a short time later.

It would appear he called to her home with the pre-meditated intention of killing her.

Natalie suffered defensive wounds fighting off her attacker.

How did this man get to and from her Lurgan home?

How did he know her, was there an arrangement to call?

Where did the weapon come from, was it from Natalie’s home or did he bring it with him?

Natalie was active on social media, many of her friends met her through Twitter. Have her private messages been accessed and what clues do they give as to the identity of the killer?

These are all lines of inquiry that will be pursued by detectives, but with every day that passes Natalie’s family are being denied justice.

The people of Lurgan and beyond are also living with the knowledge that a man capable of killing a beautiful, gentle and talented young woman is still at large.

We have a real issue with violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland. Progress has been made but it falls far short of what is required.

Sentencing in Northern Ireland is far from adequate.

By way of example, the killer of Jennifer Dornan — stabbed to death in her own home which was then set on fire — received a tariff of 22-years.

Raymond Martin Gabriel O’Neill (44) denied murdering the 30-year-old and then setting fire to her house, putting her family through the agony of a trial during which they heard horrific details of the injuries caused to Jennifer.

By comparison, Wayne Couzens, the ex-Metropolitan Police officer who murdered Sarah Everard, was told he will serve a full life sentence.

He will never be released whereas O’Neill, a cold, calculating sad excuse for a man, could be released 15 years from now.

Natalie’s brother Brendan McNally posted on Christmas Day that his lovely sister was: “So smart, strong, independent and capable … a part of myself I will not now ever recover.

“Please, end this violence against girls and women”.

If I had one wish in 2023 it would be that I never again have to report on the murder of a woman in this way. That Natalie’s funeral be the last that I ever stand at as a reporter, that this violence ends.

And before the inevitable ‘not all men’ backlash, we know not all men. Natalie’s coffin was carried by her three brothers and her heartbroken father. Any one of those men would have protected her until their last breath.

But we do have a problem in this country with violent misogyny and we do need to do better as we start a new year.