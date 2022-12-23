Leo Varadkar to meet health chiefs today amid ‘sustained pressure’ as 1,200 in hospital with respiratory illnesses

The chief operations officer at the HSE has said the service is “very concerned” at the potential outlook over the coming weeks.

Damien McCallion said 1,200 people are currently in hospital with respiratory illnesses.

Senior officials from the HSE are due to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today to discuss the mounting pressure on the service.

“We were under sustained pressure in terms of attendances and admissions before we had this increase in respiratory illness, we’re particularly seeing an increase in elderly attendances to our emergency departments, so we were under a period of sustained pressure throughout 2022,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“What we’re now seeing is there are 1,200 people in hospital with respiratory illnesses, Covid, flu and the RSV virus, which while it predominantly impacts on younger people, which has brought pressures on our pediatric hospitals, does also impact older people as well.

“What we see now through our projections is that that could grow to over 900 flu cases and while Covid is much more difficult to model and predict, certainly numbers there could see that rise even up to as high as 1,000.

“We’re very concerned at the potential outlook over the coming weeks.”

Mr McCallion said there are recruitment challenges globally as healthcare workers are in demand.

“We have increased the capacity in the system over the recent years, there are 1,000 new beds and increased use of private nursing homes to facilitate discharge for hospitals and increasing resources in homecare,” he said.

“What we have done as part of the planning for this, the flu does have, you may not be able to predict when it’s going to start but in general terms you can get a sense of what’s there, Covid is clearly much more unpredictable in terms of the numbers.

“We’ve increased as well the private hospital usage, but we have increased our workforce as well, there are recruitment challenges and that is a pressure, but globally healthcare workers are in demand.”

Mr McCallion said there are a number of hospitals that are under “a lot more pressure” than others, like University Hospital Limerick.

“I would say everywhere now is seeing increased demand, there are very few if any hospitals where the demand isn’t there,” he said.

“The factors that impact different hospitals are things like capacity within that site, the community access and private hospital availability within that site.”

The general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) said the situation in hospitals around the country is “very bad and very overcrowded”.

Speaking on the same programme, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said patients are waiting in excess of seven or eight hours to be seen by a doctor in departments that are overcrowded.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said heathcare staff are now becoming “distraught” and are “extremely angry”.

“We predicted in July of this year that the trolley numbers were way higher than they had been any other year and that this indicated to us very clearly that we were going to be in trouble much earlier and that has been the case,” she said.

“This is a massive, massive issue, was predictable and yesterday the HSE are saying they’re set up their crisis management team, we believe the horse has bolted, we’re not satisfied that the level of absolute priority that must be given to this issue is being given.

“We want to see hospital by hospital plans for the next two weeks and right up to the end of February, we want to see real measures taken to prevent avoidable, chaotic incidents for patients and the absolute pressure that’s now on nurses, doctors on the frontline who are trying to cope.”