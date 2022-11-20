Leo Varadkar says there is ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ for first-time buyers

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has reassured first-time buyers that there is “light at the end of the tunnel” but said there are “real constraints” in terms of resolving the housing crisis.

The Sunday Independent revealed today that nearly €500m of the Government’s housing budget for the first nine months of this year was not spent.

The Cabinet was told in a memo brought by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien on Tuesday that hundreds of millions of euro of his department’s unprecedented €4bn-a-year Housing for All budget is not being spent.

Despite this, Mr Varadkar said the Government will meet its overall housing target this year.

“It hasn’t yet been spent and of course the year is not yet over, part of the reason is that we have the biggest budget for housing ever in the history of the State, €4 billion committed this year to housing,” he told On The Record with Gavan Reilly on Newstalk.

“There’s no lack of financial commitment from the Government to resolving the housing crisis, there’s political will, there’s no lack of compassion or care but there are real constraints.

“Real constraints that would be there no matter who’s in government. Availability of labour, the cost and availability of materials like steel and concrete.

“But while there is an underspend at the moment that looms very large, I do think that by the end of the year, if there is an underspend at all, it will be much less.

“That might involve purchasing some more land so we’ve more public land to build housing on, it might mean helping local authorities to pay down some of their debts on their existing housing developments, giving them the financial fire power to spend more.”

Mr Varadkar said it is a “concern” that many young people are considering emigration but that there is “light at the end of the tunnel” for first-time buyers.

“It does worry me, and I specifically addressed it in my speech last night, talking to young people who ask will they ever be able to own a home and should they go abroad. The grass can look greener and considering emigration is not the same as actually doing it and many do come back,” he said.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel because in the last year, over 16,000 people – that includes couples – so it’s way more than 16,000, bought their first home.

“That’s the highest in 15 years, we’re now seeing a very significant increase in first-time buyers being able to buy their first home.

“We’re turning the corner at least in terms of first-time buyers being able to buy their own home.”

Ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle next month, Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael knows how to “make things last”.

“Fundamentally what’s changed is we’re in government together, it came about in very strained circumstances, in the middle of a pandemic when we had to form a government,” he said.

“We had to come together and do the right thing by the country and form a coalition, the only option at the time was to have another election.

“I think it’s worked well, and I know people would criticise the fact that you’re 12 years in government, but I do know how to make a government work.

“We’ve a very good government now with Fianna Fáil and the Greens and it’s going to last. One thing Fine Gael knows how to do is work with other people, form a government, make compromises and make things last.”