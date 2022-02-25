Leo Varadkar: ‘Putin is the Hitler of the 21st century’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has branded Russian president Vladimir Putin as “the Hitler of the 21st century”.

Mr Varadkar said what is happening in Ukraine is an “atrocity” and that it resembles to him, “what happened to Czechoslovakia in 1939”.

He said Ireland is not neutral when it comes to this level of conflict and the Government fully supports Ukraine’s right to democracy.

“I want to condemn the Russian Federation’s aggression towards Ukraine. It’s an invasion and to say that the Irish Government fully supports Ukraine and its right to democracy, territorial integrity, self-determination and its right to follow a European path,” he said.

“When it comes to this conflict Ireland is not neutral, we support Ukraine and we will support Ukraine in any way we can short of military action.”

Mr Varadkar said it would seem that Putin plans to impose a “puppet regime” that will “obey Moscow”.

He said it is also possible that Putin is planning to create a refugee crisis in Europe.

“The situation is very concerning. It was expected and all the intelligence indicated that there would be an invasion, but it seems what Putin is planning is at the more extreme end of that,” he told RTÉ’s Drivetime.

“It is to seize territory in eastern Ukraine and southern Ukraine and along the Black Sea. To depose the democratically elected government in Kyiv, to impose a puppet regime essentially, one that will obey Moscow in the way that the Lukashenko regime does in Belarus.

“And possibly to create a refugee crisis to force millions of people to leave their homes in Ukraine to enter Europe in an effort to destabilise us and that’s what’s happening, and it is the kind of thing that we haven’t seen on this scale in Europe really since the 1930s.”

The Fine Gael leader described the situation as “shocking” and “immoral”.

“I think it’s important to point out that the US and Nato countries have been assisting Ukraine, they’re not putting troops on the ground, but they are providing them with intelligence and military advice and in some cases, equipment,” he said.

“We’re not in Nato, we won’t be sending our troops to Ukraine, we won’t be considering that, and I think in that context it’s not really for us to demand that France and Britain and Germany and other countries should so something that we’re not willing to do.”

Mr Varadkar said the Government supports the “widest possible sanctions” against Russia.

“We want wider sanctions than has been agreed already by the European Union that includes seizing the personal assets of Putin and members of Russian security councils. It means cutting off the financial system from Russia, doing things that will damage their economy,” he said.

“This is an atrocity what is happening to Ukraine, it resembles to me, what happened to Czecho-Slovakia in 1939. A democratic country in the European Union is being invaded and an attempt is being made to overthrow a democratic government.”

“I don’t know the last time this happened in Europe but the last time I can think of it happening in Europe is in the 1930s and I think we should this conflict in that context.”

He added: “We knew that Putin was a bad man, we’ve known that for a long time now, but we didn’t think that he would be the Hitler of the 21st century and I think he is putting himself into that space.”