Leo Varadkar gives a glimpse into his perfectly organised fridge

Leo Varadkar previously revealed that he once weighed over 17.9 stone and had a 40-inch waist before he started doing triathlons.(Pictured with fellow marathon ambassadors Ciaran Whelan and Rozanna Purcell)

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has given the public a glimpse into his eating habits and revealed the contents of his fridge.

Mr Varadkar shared the image on Instagram today to his 199,000 followers. The image shows several lunch boxes filled with meals prepared for the days ahead.

The lunch boxes appear to contain salad with packets of ham on one shelf along with cheese and yoghurt cartons.

The Fine Gael leader revealed that he prepares his lunch in advance of the busy work week ahead.

"Monday morning. Lunches all ready for the week ahead. Also the Kylemore cheese I picked up at our conference on Saturday,” he said.

Mr Varadkar previously spoke about his lifestyle habits and revealed that he once weighed over 17.9 stone and had a 40-inch waist before he started doing triathlons.

He made the candid admissions to fitness expert Karl Henry, on the Real Health podcast in 2019.

"I used to be very overweight, I was 114 kilos with a 40-inch waist once upon a time and have managed to improve that over the years," Mr Varadkar said.

"[I train] four times a week which isn’t huge in the greater scheme of things but as well as that though, it’s also very flexible because if I’m in a hotel room in Brussels, you know, chances are the hotel has a gym.

"If I’m in London, you’re never more than a kilometre from a park. Once you actually make it part of your routine, it’s pretty easy.

"And if I don’t do it, that’s actually when I get kind of stressed because you know... I’m like a dog that hasn’t been taken out for a walk for days or something like that," he said.

He claimed he didn’t consider himself an "early riser" and would "get up at a normal kind of time for anyone who lives in ‘commuter land’ which I do, so maybe 6.30am or 6.45am".

Varadkar told Karl he would be in the gym or running by 7am, finished by 8am and be ready for his first appointment by "nine-ish".